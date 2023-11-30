WATCH: UNC basketball releases highlight video from win over Tennessee
The Dean E. Smith Center was packed for the first ACC/SEC Challenge game as the Tennessee Volunteers paid a visit to Chapel Hill. And they were sent home with a big win.
North Carolina got off to a hot start, building a double-digit lead in the first half behind four players scoring in double-figures. UNC took a big lead into the second half and even built it up to 24 points.
But Tennessee wasn’t going down without a fight as Dalton Knect led a comeback to cut the lead down to 7 at one point. North Carolina was able to put the game away in the end and move to 6-1 on the year.
Following the game, UNC’s X account posted highlights from the game:
The win is a big one for the Tar Heels, getting a win over a ranked opponent before heading into the rest of the non-conference schedule as well as an early ACC game.
Enjoy this one and get ready for Florida State.
