WATCH: UNC basketball players celebrate Duke sweep on Franklin Street

When you’re UNC celebrating a massive rivalry win, what do you do? Particularly when that win comes against Duke – in Durham – for the regular-season sweep and your first outright, ACC regular-season title since 2016?

You head to Franklin Street, of course!

If you’re not familiar with Chapel Hill’s layout, Franklin Street is “the” street. It has the historic dining spots, like Top of the Hill and Four Corners, plus the legendary He’s Not Here bar.

Not too long after students and other UNC fans rushed Franklin Street, the team bus arrived for the ultimate celebration.

Zayden High was first off the bus with a massive celebration roar. Harrison Ingram followed, then everyone else slowly climbed off the bus.

The impact of Saturday’s 94-89 victory will be felt throughout Chapel Hill for years to come. I’m sure Tar Heel players and coaches are still basking in the massive win, but their attention will shortly turn to Thursday’s ACC quarterfinal matchup, where North Carolina will face the winner of Virginia Tech-Florida State.

If you ever get the chance to experience a Franklin Street celebration, you have to go. It’s THE college town in North Carolina.

Hopefully a month from today, we’ll be celebrating an NCAA Championship.

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire