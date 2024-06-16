How to watch UNC baseball take on Tennessee in College World Series

The North Carolina Tar Heels got a big win to open up their 2024 College World Series run on Friday. It took another walk-off from Vance Honeycutt but UNC was able to advance and move forward in the winner’s bracket.

UNC took a big step forward in their tournament run and avoided being a loss away from elimination. But the test gets tougher.

Up next for Scott Forbes and North Carolina is a tough game against Tennessee, the No. 1 overall team in the postseason. The Volunteers escaped an upset bid by Florida State by scoring four runs in the bottom of the ninth in some controversial fashion.

The winner of this game is in the driver’s seat in bracket one while the loser is a game away from elimination.

UNC-TENN COLLEGE WORLD SERIES TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: UNC (48-14, 22-8 ACC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (56-12, 22-8 SEC)

WHEN: Sunday, June 14 at 7 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

TV: ESPN2 (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

ANNOUNCERS: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Ben McDonald, Dani Wexelman

SATELLITE RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire