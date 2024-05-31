How to watch UNC baseball’s NCAA Tournament opener

The North Carolina Tar Heels did a complete 180 from last baseball season.

UNC only won one NCAA Tournament game last year. That’s more than a majority of programs can say, but also disappointing for North Carolina standards.

If you told me the Diamond Heels would be playing at the level they are today, I would be shocked.

Behind a strong collection of hitters, young talent, and several returners at key position, the UNC baseball team carries the 2024 NCAA Tournament’s fourth national seed. This means North Carolina is hosting a Regional, with its first game on Friday, May 31 at 6 p.m. against NEC Champion Long Island University.

The Diamond Heels should win their opener easily, but the Sharks have scored 32 runs in their past three games. Star UNC freshman pitcher Jason DeCaro toes the rubber for Friday’s opener – can he slow down the Sharks?

North Carolina’s offense is significantly more dangerous, with a .311 team average ranking 22nd in Division I. Whether Vance Honeycutt is hitting home runs or Anthony Donofrio racing around the bases for a triple, you can count on pretty much any hitter for plate production.

If you can’t make it to Boshamer Stadium for Friday’s game, how can you watch?

UNC-LIU TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: North Carolina (42-13, 22-8 ACC) vs. LIU (33-23, 24-9 NEC

WHEN: Friday, May 31 at 6 p.m.

LOCATION: Boshamer Stadium in Chapel Hill, NC

TV: ESPN+ (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

ANNOUNCERS: Mike Monaco, Gaby Sanchez

SATELLITE RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire