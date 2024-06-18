How to watch UNC baseball and Florida State at College World Series

The North Carolina Tar Heels are facing a must-win game on Tuesday night as they go against fellow ACC foe Florida State. After both teams lost to top seed Tennessee, the loser of this game will head home while the winner will look to take down the Volunteers.

UNC was able to beat Virginia on Friday in walk-off fashion before losing to Tennessee while Florida State fell to the Volunteers that same day in a bit of a controversial fashion. Now, the two teams meet hoping to extend their season at least another day.

The main thing for North Carolina in this game will be the offense waking up after struggling in the first two games. Despite a 1-1 record, UNC’s offense has really struggled including scoring just one run against Tennessee which was a Vance Honeycutt home run.

UNC-FLORIDA STATE COLLEGE WORLD SERIES TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: UNC (48-15, 22-8 ACC) vs. Tennessee Volunteers (48-16, 17-12 ACC)

WHEN: Tuesday, June 18 at 2 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

ANNOUNCERS: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Ben McDonald, Dani Wexelman

SATELLITE RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire