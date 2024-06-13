How to watch UNC baseball’s 2024 College World Series-opening matchup

The North Carolina Tar Heels were one of the most exciting college baseball teams during the Regional and Super Regional Rounds of the NCAA Tournament.

UNC won three of its four games on late-inning comebacks – two on ninth-inning walk-offs, then another on a tie-breaking, tenth inning Alex Madera single. North Carolina definitely seemed beat in the Chapel Hill Regional final against LSU, but Colby Wilkerson battled back from a 1-out, 0-2 count to tie it.

The Diamond Heels’ bullpen simply isn’t highlighted enough for their work in the first two rounds. There simply isn’t a reliever better than UNC closer Dalton Pence right now, who has allowed no runs and just three hits in his last nine innings.

North Carolina will now be significantly tested in its College World Series opener, facing ACC rival UVA at 2 p.m ET Friday, in a regular season rematch. The Cavaliers won two of three back in April, though the Diamond Heels won big in the series finale.

UVA had a much easier time getting to the CWS, sweeping its way through the Regional and Super Regional rounds. The Cavaliers’ last loss came in May, when it lost 12-7 to Florida State in the ACC Tournament.

If you’re not going to Omaha, here’s how you can watch the UNC-UVA battle on TV:

UNC-UVA COLLEGE WORLD SERIES TV, RADIO, AND STREAMING INFORMATION

WHAT: UNC (47-14, 22-8 ACC) vs. University of Virginia (46-15, 18-12)

WHEN: Friday, June 14 at 2 p.m. ET

LOCATION: Charles Schwab Field in Omaha, Neb.

TV: ESPN (Watch and stream the game live on ESPN)

ANNOUNCERS: Karl Ravech, Eduardo Perez, Ben McDonald, Dani Wexelman

SATELLITE RADIO: Tar Heel Sports Network

WEBSITE: WatchESPN

Follow us @TarHeelsWire on X and like our page on Facebook to follow ongoing coverage of North Carolina Tar Heels news, notes and opinions.

Story originally appeared on Tarheels Wire