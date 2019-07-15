WATCH: Umpire does not appreciate Andrew Benintendi's objection

Andrew Benintendi is experiencing significant struggles at the plate, and Sunday night he seemed to let his frustration get the best of him against the Dodgers.

In the sixth inning against Hyun-Jin Ryu, Benintendi had a 3-1 count when umpire Pat Hoberg called a strike on a pitch up in the zone. Benintendi didn't like the call considering he could have gotten on base against a terrific pitcher in Ryu, and then struck out chasing a fastball up high and inside.

Benintendi expressed his distaste with the strike call from a pitch earlier, but Hoberg wasn't having it.

Ump to Benintendi: "That was on me? You're gonna blame that on me because you swung at that pitch? Because you swung at that pitch you're going to blame it on me?" pic.twitter.com/ZigVLoKQJS — Red Sox Stats (@redsoxstats) July 15, 2019

The video picked up Hoberg saying to Benintendi, "You're gonna blame that on me because you swung at that pitch?!"

The strike call in question almost certainly should have been called a ball, but it still doesn't excuse Benintendi for chasing a pitch well out of the zone.

The third-year outfielder had a rough start to 2019 but came back in June to hit .312. However, entering Sunday Benintendi was hitting .192 in six July games. The power hasn't been there, and Benny has gone from leadoff hitter to batting sixth in the Sox order.

Benintendi is far too talented and has too good a swing from the left side of the plate to be held in check for long, but there's a decent chance he continues to struggle this season until he re-discovers what helped him become one of the league's best young hitters in 2017 and 2018.

