Watch: UGA releases hype video for Georgia-Florida

The No. 1 Georgia Bulldogs are set to take on the Florida Gators on Saturday in Jacksonville. Kickoff is set for 3:30 p.m., televised on CBS.

Georgia (7-0, 4-0 in SEC) is riding a 24-game win streak. The last time the Bulldogs lost a regular season game was to Florida in 2020. The Gators (5-2, 3-1 in SEC) are on a hot streak of their own, winning two straight SEC matchups (South Carolina/Vanderbilt).

Georgia will look differently than it has in the last two matchups versus the Gators as star tight end Brock Bowers is out due to an ankle injury that required surgery. Who steps up for the Bulldogs in his absence?

Here’s UGA’s hype video ahead of The World’s Largest Outdoor Cocktail Party, ‘The Monster Inside’.

𝐓𝐡𝐞 𝐌𝐨𝐧𝐬𝐭𝐞𝐫 𝐈𝐧𝐬𝐢𝐝𝐞 | Game 8 Trailer#GoDawgs pic.twitter.com/1JbEP85fF9 — Georgia Football (@GeorgiaFootball) October 27, 2023

