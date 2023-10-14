WATCH: UGA football's Carson Beck delivers surprising hit after interception at Vanderbilt

Georgia football quarterback Carson Beck saved a touchdown after throwing an interception Saturday at Vanderbilt by lunching his body at CJ Taylor at the 1-yard line.

The Commodores later scored on a 1-yard touchdown run to cut the Georgia lead to 30-20 with 6:14 to go, but Beck's hit drew praise from broadcasters and a reaction on social media.

Taylor returned the interception on the right side 36 yards before Beck knocked him out of bounds and out of the game with an injury.

Beck was 29 of 39 for 261 yards and a touchdown but also fumbled in the first quarter that Vanderbilt recovered.

Horrible interception by Carson Beck who saves a Vanderbilt TD with a massive hit pic.twitter.com/v0ltwOLT81 — The First Pizza Sports Show (@1stPizzaShow) October 14, 2023

This article originally appeared on Athens Banner-Herald: Georgia football QB Carson Beck delivers surprising hit at Vanderbilt