How to watch UFC Singapore: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung

This weekend's UFC Fight "Night" will be held in Singapore, making it a "Fight Morning" for US-based viewers. (Suhaimi Abdullah/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images)

It's time for UFC Fight Night 225, and this time around, UFC is headed to Singapore to see featherweights Max Holloway and Chan Sung Jung (AKA the Korean Zombie) face off in the ring. Fight Night 225 also features a light heavyweight bout between Anthony Smith and Ryan Spann, a featherweight fight between Giga Chikadze and Alex Caceres and more UFC action worth tuning in for. If you’re looking for ways to watch UFC Fight Night 225: Max Holloway vs. Chan Sung Jung, know this: this week's UFC fight will air on ESPN (and stream on ESPN+) this weekend.

Don't want to miss out on the action? Here’s how to watch this weekend's foreign fight, including adjusted start times for the time difference, Holloway vs. Jung fight card details, how to stream the UFC Singapore prelims more.

How to watch UFC Singapore without cable:

Date: Saturday, August 26, 2023

Prelims time: 5 a.m. ET

Main card time: 8 a.m. ET

Location: Singapore Indoor Stadium

TV: ESPN

Streaming: ESPN+

Where to stream UFC Fight Night this weekend

ESPN+ UFC Singapore will be available to stream live on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com.

Where to watch UFC on TV this weekend

Hulu + Live TV For watching UFC fights, Hulu's live TV tier is a solid option. The streaming service's live TV bundle will get you access to ABC, ESPN and even a subscription to ESPN+. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and access to Hulu's general content library.

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC heads to Singapore for Fight Night this Saturday, August 26, 2023.

What time does the UFC Singapore fight start?

This Saturday, thanks to the time difference in Singapore, the UFC fight kicks off with the preliminary bouts bright and early at 5 a.m. ET (3 a.m. PT), followed by the main card at 8 a.m. ET.

UFC Singapore full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card - 8 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Max Holloway (-850) vs. Chan Sung Jung (+575)

• Light heavyweight: Anthony Smith (+110) vs. Ryan Spann (-130)

• Featherweight: Giga Chikadze (-250) vs. Alex Caceres (+200)

• Bantamweight: Rinya Nakamura (-800 vs. Fernie Garcia (+550)

• Women's flyweight: Erin Blanchfield (-145) vs. Taila Santos (+120)

• Heavyweight: Junior Tafa (-150) vs. Parker Porter (+125)

Prelims - 5 a.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Waldo Acosta Cortes (-250) vs. Lukasz Brzeski (+200)

• Bantamweight: Toshiomi Kazama (+135) vs. Garrett Armfield (-160)

• Middleweight: Chidi Njokuani (EV) vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk (-120)

• Welterweight: Song Kenan (+240) vs. Rolando Bedoya (-300)

• Welterweight: Billy Goff (+120) vs. Yusaku Kinoshita (-145)

• Women's flyweight: Liang Na (+425) vs. JJ Aldrich (-600)

• Featherweight: Seungwoo Choi (-180) vs. Jarno Errens (+150)

Every way to watch UFC on ESPN without cable:

