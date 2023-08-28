How to watch UFC Paris: Gane vs. Spivac

We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

French MMA fighter Ciryl Gane will face Moldovan fighter Serghei Spivac in the ring in Paris this weekend. (Patrick T. Fallon / AFP via Getty Images)

It's time for another UFC event, and this time around, UFC Fight Night is headed to Paris to see heavyweights Ciryl Gane and Serghei Spivac face off in the ring. UFC Paris also features a co-main event: Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas, plus more Fight Night action worth tuning in for. If you’re looking for ways to watch UFC Paris: Ciryl Gane vs. Serghei Spivac, know this: UFC Fight Night will stream exclusively on ESPN+ this weekend. Don't want to miss out on the action? Here’s how to watch this Saturday's foreign fight, including adjusted start times for the time difference, Gane vs. Spivac fight card details, how to stream the UFC Paris prelims more.

How to watch UFC Paris without cable:

ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Date: Saturday, September 2, 2023

Prelims time: 12 p.m. ET

Main card time: 3 p.m. ET

Location: Accor Arena, Paris, FR

TV/streaming: ESPN+

Where to stream UFC Fight Night this weekend

ESPN+ UFC Paris will be available to stream live on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10 at ESPN

Where to watch UFC on TV this weekend

Hulu + Live TV For watching UFC fights, Hulu's live TV tier is a solid option that's not too costly. The streaming service's live TV bundle will get you access to ABC (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility), ESPN and even a subscription to ESPN+. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu's general content library. Hulu's live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. $70 at Hulu

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC heads to Paris for Fight Night this Saturday, September 2, 2023.

What time does the UFC Paris fight start?

This Saturday, thanks to the time difference in Paris, the UFC fight kicks off with the preliminary bouts at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT), followed by the main card at 3 p.m. ET.

UFC Paris full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card - 3 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Heavyweight: Ciryl Gane vs. Sergey Spivak

• Women's flyweight: Manon Fiorot vs. Rose Namajunas

• Lightweight: Benoit Saint Denis vs. Thiago Moises

• Light heavyweight: Volkan Oezdemir vs. Bogdan Guskov

• Featherweight: William Gomis vs. Lucas Almeida

• Bantamweight: Yanis Germmouri vs. Caolan Loughran

Prelims - 12 p.m. ET (ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Morgan Charriére vs. Manolo Zecchini

• Bantamweight: Taylo Lapilus vs. Muin Gafurov

• Women's bantamweight: Nora Cornolle vs. Joselyne Edwards

• Women's bantamweight: Zarah Fairn vs. Jacqueline Cavalcanti

• Welterweight: Ange Loosa vs. Rhys McKee

• Bantamweight: Farid Basharat vs. Kleydson Rodrigues