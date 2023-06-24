We may earn commission from links on this page, but we only recommend products we believe in. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

How to watch UFC this week: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria — now streaming

UFC Fight Night? More like Fight Afternoon. Here's what you need to know about Saturday's daytime matchup on ABC. (AP Photo/Gregory Payan)

It's almost time for UFC Fight Night: Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria (AKA UFC Jacksonville or UFC on ABC 5). In a rare daytime event, UFC is headed to Jacksonville, Florida for the Josh Emmett vs. Ilia Topuria featherweight matchup. Emmett has his work cut out for him facing Topuria, who enters the ring on Saturday with a pristine 13-0 record that includes five straight victories in the UFC and stoppages in each of his last four wins. This afternoon's Fight Night also features Amanda Ribas vs. Maycee Barber, Austen Lane vs. Justin Tafa and more action inside "The River City" ring.

If you’re looking for ways to watch UFC: Emmett vs. Topuria, know this: the UFC on ABC 5 fight will air, much like the title suggests, on ABC (and stream on ESPN+).

Don't want to miss out on the action today? Here’s how to watch this afternoon's UFC fight, including start times, Emmett vs. Topuria fight card details, how to stream the UFC Jacksonville prelims, UFC predictions and more.

How to watch UFC without cable:

Most affordable way to stream UFC ESPN+ $10 at ESPN

Get live ESPN and stream ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV $70 at Hulu

Date: Saturday, June 24, 2023

Prelims time: 3 p.m. ET

Main card time: 12 p.m. ET

Location: VyStar Veterans Memorial Arena, Jacksonville, FL

TV: ABC

Streaming: ESPN+

Where to stream UFC Fight Night this weekend

(Photo: ESPN+) ESPN+ UFC Jacksonville will be available to stream live on ESPN+. An ESPN+ subscription grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content including live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. You can stream ESPN+ through an app on your smart TV, phone, tablet, computer and on ESPN.com. $10 at ESPN

Where to watch UFC on TV this weekend

(Photo: Hulu) Watch ABC and get ESPN+ Hulu + Live TV For watching UFC fights, Hulu’s live TV tier is a solid option that’s not too costly. The streaming service’s live TV bundle will get you access to ABC (make sure to check your zip code to confirm eligibility), ESPN and even a subscription to ESPN+. Plus, this bundle gets you a subscription to Disney+ and, of course, access to Hulu’s general content library. Hulu’s live TV plans also include unlimited DVR storage, a hardware-free set-up process and easy online cancellation. $70 at Hulu

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC heads to Jacksonville, FL for a daytime fight this Saturday, June 24.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the UFC fight kicks off with the prelims at 12 p.m. ET (9 a.m. PT), followed by the main card at 3 p.m. ET.

Who is headlining UFC this weekend?

This weekend's UFC fight features a featherweight battle between Josh Emmett and Ilia Topuria.

UFC Jacksonville full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card — 3 p.m. ET (ABC/ESPN+)

• Featherweight: Josh Emmett (+240) vs. Ilia Topuria (-300)

• Women's flyweight: Amanda Ribas (-200) vs. Maycee Barber (+165)

• Heavyweight: Austen Lane (+155) vs. Justin Tafa (-185)

• Featherweight: David Onama (+180) vs. Gabriel Santos (-220)

• Middleweight: Brendan Allen (-190) vs. Bruno Silva (+160)

Prelims — 11:30 a.m. ET (ESPN/ESPN+)

• Welterweight: Neil Magny (-180) vs. Phil Rowe (+150)

• Welterweight: Randy Brown (-250) vs. Wellington Turman (+200)

• Lightweight: Mateusz Rębecki (-160) vs. Loik Radzhabov (+135)

• Women's strawweight: Tabatha Ricci (-130) vs. Gillian Robertson (+110)

• Flyweight: Zhalgas Zhumagulov (-200) vs. Joshua Van (+165)

• Lightweight: Trevor Peek (EV) vs. Chepe Mariscal (-120)

• Featherweight: Jamall Emmers (-210) vs. Jack Jenkins (+170)

• Flyweight: Tatsuro Taira (-280) vs. Kleydson Rodrigues (+225)

• Middleweight: Cody Brundage (-200) vs. Sedrique Dumas (+165)