UFC Fight Night: How to watch Rozenstruik vs. Almeida
Are you ready for another UFC Fight Night? This Saturday, at 3 p.m. ET, heavyweight headliners Jairzinho Rozenstruik and Jailton Almeida will face off inside the Octagon — so, really more of a UFC Fight Afternoon, technically. If you’re looking for ways to watch this weekend’s UFC fight, know this: UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida will be available to watch on ABC and stream live on ESPN+. Prelims will also air on ESPN. Don't want to miss out on the action? Here’s how to watch UFC Fight Night this weekend, including channel info, start times, fight card details and more.
How to watch UFC Fight Night 223: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida
- Watch UFC on a budget
ESPN+
- Get ABC, ESPN, ESPN+ and more
Hulu + Live TV
Date: Saturday, May 13, 2023
Prelims start time: 11:30 a.m. ET
Main card start time: 3 p.m. ET
Location: Spectrum Center, Charlotte, NC
TV/streaming: ESPN+, ESPN, ABC
Where to stream UFC Fight Night 223
ESPN+
How to watch UFC Fight Night without cable
Hulu + Live TV
Before signing up for Hulu + Live TV, make sure to check out which channels are available to you in your zip code below:
What time does the UFC fight start?
This Saturday's UFC Fight Night kicks off with the prelims at 11:30 a.m. ET — making it more of a UFC Fight Afternoon. The main card will begin at 3 p.m. ET.
Who is headlining UFC this weekend?
This weekend's UFC fight will see Jailton Almeida step into the ring opposite Jairzinho Rozenstruik.
UFC Fight Night: Rozenstruik vs. Almeida full fight card (subject to change)
Following Mackenzie Dern vs. Angela Hill being reportedly rescheduled for UFC Fight Night 224 on May 20, here is this Saturday's fight card:
Main Card (3 p.m. ET, ABC/ESPN+)
Jailton Almeida vs. Jairzinho Rozenstruik
Anthony Smith vs. Johnny Walker
Ian Machado Garry vs. Daniel Rodriguez
Tim Means vs. Alex Morono
Prelims (11:30 a.m. ET, ESPN/ESPN+)
Matt Brown vs. Court McGee
Chase Sherman vs. Karl Williams
Douglas Silva de Andrade vs. Cody Stamann
Ihor Potieria vs. Carlos Ulberg
Natan Levy vs. Pete Rodriguez
Mandy Bohm vs. Ji Yeon Kim
Bryan Battle vs. Gabe Green
Jessica-Rose Clark vs. Tainara Lisboa