How To Watch UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez Livestream Online

A few weeks after UFC 300, the mixed martial arts promotion company returns with UFC Fight Night, which has Brazilian fighter Matheus Nicolau (19-4-1) going up against American Alex Perez (24-8-0) in the main event.

UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez takes place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada. On Saturday, April 27, you can watch the prelims, which begins at 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT. The main card starts at 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT. If you want to watch the event online, it livestreams with an ESPN+ subscription.

Last-minute tickets to UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez in Las Vegas are still available on sites like Vivid Seats. meanwhile, you can use promo code VAR2024 to get $20 off your purchase at Vivid Seats. Tickets are also available at StubHub.

Want to watch UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez online? This event is streaming on ESPN+, ESPN and ESPN2, so there are a few ways to watch UFC Fight Night. Let’s break it down.

To watch UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez online, you’d have to sign up for a subscription to ESPN+ for $10.99/Month. If you don’t want to go month-to-month, you can sign up for an annual subscription for $109.99/Year — which is about a 15% savings from the monthly price.

You can also sign up for the Disney Trio — which includes ESPN+, Hulu and Disney+ — starting at $14.99/month.

In addition, UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez broadcasts on ESPN for the main card and ESPN2 for the prelims, which are both available to watch on DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV and Sling Orange. And since DirecTV Stream and Fubo offer free trials, you can watch UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez online for free.

Check out the full fight card below, and stream UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez here.

Main Card, 7 p.m. ET/4 p.m. PT

Flyweight: Matheus Nicolau vs. Alex Perez — main event

Light Heavyweight: Ryan Spann vs. Bogdan Guskov — co-main event

Women’s Flyweight: Ariane Lipski vs. Karine Silva

Heavyweight: Austen Lane vs. Jhonata Diniz

Featherweight: Jonathan Pearce vs. David Onama

Welterweight: Tim Means vs. Uros Medic

Prelims, 4 p.m. ET/1 p.m. PT

Bantamweight: Rani Yahya vs. Victor Henry

Lightweight: Austin Hubbard vs. Michael Figlak

Heavyweight: Don’Tale Mayes vs. Caio Machado

Women’s Strawweight: Ketlen Souza vs. Marnic Mann

Lightweight: James Llontop vs. Chris Padilla

Women’s Flyweight: Ivana Petrovic vs. Na Liang

Lightweight: Maheshate Hayisaer vs. Gabriel Benitez

Stream a live feed for UFC Fight Night: Nicolau vs. Perez via ESPN+ here.

