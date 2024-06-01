How to Watch UFC 302: Poirier vs Makhachev
Quick Answer: The only way to watch UFC 302: Poirier vs Makhachev is to purchase the event PPV livestream through an ESPN+ account.
The UFC is back in the States for UFC 302, with the Prudential Center in Newark set to host the action this Saturday. UFC 302 has been circled on calendars for quite some time, as the main event features “The Diamond” Dustin Poirier against lightweight champion Islam Makhachev in the lone title fight of the night. In addition to the main event, UFC 302 also includes a middleweight contest between #1 contender Sean Strickland and Paulo Costa. Expect high-caliber fights all night long, with even the prelims and early prelims showcasing top-tier fighters.
For a full guide on how to stream UFC 302 live on ESPN+, including the full fight card, start time, and additional details, keep reading.
How to Watch UFC 302: Poirier vs Makhachev Online
To stream UFC 302 you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription. If you’re already a subscriber, you can buy the PPV event through the app for $79.99. If not, you can sign up for a monthly or annual plan ($10.99 or $108.99).
For the best deal, we suggest bundling an annual ESPN+ subscription with the UFC 302 PPV for $134.99, which saves you about $55 in total. Lastly is the Disney Bundle, which includes ESPN+, Disney+, and Hulu (on-demand) for $14.99/month.
When is UFC 302: Poirier vs Makhachev? Date, Start Time
UFC 302 is set for Saturday, June 1st. The fights kick off with the early prelims at 6:30 p.m. ET, followed by the prelims at 8 p.m. ET. The main card begins at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.
Where Will UFC 302 Take Place?
UFC 302 will take place at the Prudential Center in Newark, New Jersey.
UFC 302: Poirier vs Makhachev Odds, Undercard
Although the Poirier vs. Makhachev main event is highly anticipated by fans, oddsmakers are predicting a one-sided contest based on the current odds. Makhachev is the clear favorite at (-650), while Poirier is the betting underdog at (+450).
Here’s the full fight card for Saturday’s event:
Main Card
Islam Makhachev vs. Dustin Poirier (Main Event)
Sean Strickland vs. Paulo Costa
Kevin Holland vs. Michal Oleksiejczuk
Jailton Almeida vs. Alexandr Romanov
Randy Brown vs. Elizeu Zaleski
Prelims
César Almeida vs. Roman Kopylov
Grant Dawson vs. Joe Solecki
Philip Rowe vs. Jake Matthews
Niko Price vs. Alex Morono
Early Prelims
Mickey Gall vs. Bassil Hafez
Ailín Pérez vs. Joselyne Edwards
Mitch Raposo vs. Andre Lima
How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to UFC 302
If you’re in the tri-state area this weekend, don’t miss your chance to snag last-minute tickets to UFC 302. I’d recommend checking out trusted ticket sites such as StubHub, SeatGeek, or Vivid Seats.
