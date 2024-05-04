If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: The only way to watch UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg is to purchase the event PPV livestream through an ESPN+ account.

The UFC is heading below the equator this weekend as they prepare to host UFC 301 in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil. Following UFC 300 is no easy task, but with this projected loaded card, it’s certainly one to watch. UFC 301 is headlined by the Flyweight title match between Stephen Erceg and the hometown favorite and champion, Alexandre Pantoja. Fans will also witness a bantamweight battle between Jonathan Martinez and Jose Aldo. Additionally, UFC 301 includes a loaded prelim card and several more fights.

If you’re looking to catch the UFC event live, keep reading. Below, is a guide on streaming UFC 301 on ESPN+, along with all the other essential details about the event.

How to Watch UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg Online

ESPN+ is the go-to spot for streaming UFC action. To watch UFC 301, you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription. If you’re already subscribed, you can purchase the UFC 301 PPV in-app.

If you’re not an ESPN+ subscriber, you can start with a basic month-to-month subscription for $10.99. Another option is the annual plan at $108.99, which saves you about $23 in total. If you’re really looking to save, bundle an ESPN+ annual subscription with the UFC 301 PPV for $134.99, saving you around $55. Or, opt for ESPN+ through the Disney Bundle, which includes Disney+ and Hulu (on-demand) for $14.99 a month.

When is UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg? Date, Start Time

UFC 301 is happening on Saturday, May 4th. Early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET, followed by prelims at 8 p.m. ET, and the main card at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Where Will UFC 301 Take Place?

UFC 301 will be held in Rio De Janeiro, Brazil at Farmasi Arena.

UFC 301: Pantoja vs. Erceg Odds, Undercard

The main event between Pantoja and Erceg is shaping up to be a tight one, according to the oddsmakers. Right now, the champ Pantoja holds a slight edge as a -185 favorite, while Erceg trails closely behind at +154.

Here’s the full fight card for tonight’s big event:

Main Card

(Main Event) Alexandre Pantoja vs. Steve Erceg

Jose Aldo vs. Jonathan Martinez

Anthony Smith vs. Vitor Petrino

Michel Pereira vs. Ihor Potieria

Paul Craig vs. Caio Borralho

Prelims

Jack Shore vs. Joanderson Brito

Karolina Kowalkiewicz vs. Iasmin Lucindo

Elves Brener vs. Myktybek Orolbai

Jean Silva vs. William Gomis

Early Prelims

Joaquim Silva vs. Drakkar Klose

Mauricio Ruffy vs. Jamie Mullarkey

Dione Barbosa vs. Ernesta Kareckaite

Ismael Bonfim vs. Vinc Pichel

Alessandro Costa vs. Kevin Borjas

