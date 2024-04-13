Quick Answer: The only way to watch UFC 300 is to purchase the event PPV livestream through an ESPN+ account.

UFC 300 is here, delivering one of the deepest cards in the promotion’s 30-year history. At the top of the card is a battle between Alex Pereira and Jamahal Hill for the former’s title. The co-main will see Zhang Weili defending his strawweight belt against fellow Chinese fighter Yan Xiaonan. Finally, in a third title fight, Justin Gaethje will face off with Max Holloway for the BMF title. Besides these title bouts, we’ll also get appearances from some of the UFC’s most famous fighters, including Charles Oliveira, Bo Nickal, Aljamain Sterling, Holly Holm, and Cody Garbrandt.

If you’re looking to watch the huge UFC event live, read on. Below is a quick guide on how to stream UFC 300 on ESPN+, as well as everything else you need to know about the big event.

How to Watch UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Online

ESPN+ is the exclusive UFC broadcaster here in the U.S., so you’ll need an ESPN+ subscription to purchase the UFC 300 PPV. If you’re already a subscriber, buy the UFC 300 PPV here for $79.99.

Don’t have an ESPN+ account? There are a few different ways to sign up. The first is to get a basic month-to-month subscription at $10.99 a month. The second option is to sign up for an annual plan at $108.99 a year, which saves you about $23 over the year compared to the monthly plan. The third option is to bundle an ESPN+ annual subscription with the UFC 300 PPV for $134.99, which saves you about $55 compared to buying an annual subscription and the PPV separately. The last option is to get ESPN+ through the Disney Bundle, which also includes Disney+ and Hulu (on-demand) for $14.99 a month.

Whichever option you choose, you’ll be able to watch UFC 300 live online through the ESPN+ app, which is available on all streaming devices.

When is UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill? Date, Start Time

UFC 300 is happening tonight, Saturday, April 13. Early prelims start at 6 p.m. ET, followed by prelims at 8 p.m. ET, and the main card at 10 p.m. ET / 7 p.m. PT.

Where Will UFC 300 Take Place?

UFC will head home for tonight’s momentous event with UFC 300 all taking place at the T-Mobile Arena in Las Vegas.

UFC 300: Pereira vs Hill Odds, Undercard

Vegas is predicting a very close battle for the main event between Pereira (9-2) and Hill (12-1). As of writing, The champ Pereira is the slight favorite with a -140 moneyline against Hill’s +110.

Here’s the full (and extremely stacked) fight card for tonight’s big event:

Main Card

Main Event: Alex Pereira vs Jamahal Hill

Co-Main: Zhang Weili vs Yan Xiaonan

Justin Gaethje vs Max Holloway

Charles Oliveira vs Arman Tsarukyan

Bo Nickal vs Cody Brundage

Prelims

Jiří Procházka vs Aleksandar Rakic

Calvin Kattar vs Aljamain Sterling

Holly Holm vs Kayla Harrison

Sodiq Yusuff vs Diego Lopes

Early Prelims

Jalin Turner vs Renato Moicano

Jéssica Andrade vs Marina Rodriguez

Bobby Green vs Jim Miller

Deiveson Figueiredo vs Cody Garbrandt

How to Get Last-Minute Tickets to UFC 300

If you’re in Las Vegas this weekend, you can still score last-minute tickets to UFC 300. We recommend going through trusted resale platforms like StubHub, Seat Geek, or Vivid Seats to find the best prices and get your tickets before the show starts.

