Alex Pereira will face Jiří Procházka in the ring this weekend at Madison Square Garden for UFC 295. (Alejandro Salazar/PxImages/Icon Sportswire via Getty Images) (Icon Sportswire via Getty Images)

It's almost time for UFC 295: Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira. This weekend, UFC heads to the Big Apple for a light heavyweight championship bout between Jiří Procházka and Alex Pereira at Madison Square Garden. Also on the PPV slate is an interim heavyweight championship fight between Tom Aspinall and Sergei Pavlovich, the women's strawweight matchup: Jessica Andrade vs. Mackenzie Dern and more MMA action.

If you’re looking for ways to watch Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira know this: UFC 295 will air exclusively on PPV (streaming for an extra fee on ESPN+) this Saturday. Don't want to miss out on the UFC action? Here’s how to watch this weekend's PPV UFC fight, including start times, Jiří Procházka vs. Alex Pereira fight card details, how to stream UFC 295 without paying for PPV, where to watch the prelims and more.

How to watch UFC 295 without cable:

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11, 2023

Prelims time: 8 p.m. ET

Main card time: 10 p.m. ET

Location: Madison Square Garden, New York

TV: PPV

Streaming: ESPN+

Where to stream UFC 295 this weekend

(Josh Hedges/Zuffa LLC via Getty Images UFC 295 on ESPN+ Order UFC 295 on ESPN+ For ESPN+ subscribers, UFC 295 is available to purchase through ESPN+ for $80. If you aren’t already subscribed to ESPN+, new users can bundle UFC 295 in with the cost of an annual subscription for a 30% discount, bringing your total to $134.98. UFC 295 prelims will be available to stream at no extra cost to ESPN+ subscribers. An ESPN+ subscription starts at $11 a month and grants you access to exclusive ESPN+ content, including all UFC PPV prelims, other live events, fantasy sports tools and premium ESPN+ articles. $80 at ESPN+

How to watch UFC 295 without ESPN+ or paying for PPV in the US:

When is the next UFC fight?

UFC returns for another epic showdown this Saturday, Nov. 11 for a pay-per-view light heavyweight championship fight.

What time does the UFC fight start?

This Saturday, the Procházka vs. Pereira UFC fight in NYC kicks off with early prelims at 6 p.m. ET, prelims at 8 p.m., and finally, the main card at 10 p.m. ET.

UFC 295: Procházka vs. Pereira full card plus UFC fight odds (subject to change)

Main card (Start time 10 p.m. ET, ESPN+ PPV)

• Light heavyweight championship: Jiří Procházka (+105) vs. Alex Pereira (-125)

• Interim heavyweight championship: Tom Aspinall (-115) vs. Sergei Pavlovich (-105)

• Women's strawweight: Jessica Andrade (+165) vs. Mackenzie Dern (-200)

• Lightweight: Matt Frevola (+185) vs. Benoit Saint Denis (-225)

• Featherweight: Diego Lopes (+115) vs. Pat Sabatini (-135)

Prelims (Start time 8 p.m. ET, ESPNN/ESPN+)

• Flyweight: Alessandro Costa (+135) vs. Steve Erceg (-165)

• Women's strawweight: Tabatha Ricci (+135) vs. Loopy Godinez (-160)

• Lightweight: Mateusz Rebecki vs. Nurullo Aliev

Early prelims (Start time 6 p.m. ET, ESPNN/ESPN+)

• Lightweight: Nazim Sadykhov (-145) vs. Viacheslav Borshchev (+120)

• Lightweight: Jared Gordon (-175) vs. Mark O. Madsen (+145)

• Bantamweight: John Castaneda (-165) vs. Kyung Ho Kang (+135)

• Flyweight: Joshua Van (-240) vs. Kevin Borjas (+200)

• Featherweight: Dennis Buzukja (+225) vs. Jamall Emmers (-275)

