How To Watch UFC in 2021: Poirier vs. McGregor, Lewis vs. Gane, And More!

Looking for the best way to live stream UFC? Well, you’re in the right place because we’ve got all the details for you right here. Matchups like Connor Mcgregor versus Dustin Poirier, Derrick Lewis versus Cyril Gane, and so many more are slated to take off in Summer 2021 and we’re here to make sure you don’t miss out on any of the excitement.

Thanks to the rising popularity of UFC and MMA, and the advancements in streaming technology, it’s now easier than ever to live stream UFC fights from your computer, smartphone, smart TV, gaming console or through smart devices like Roku, Fire TV or Apple TV. However, you must know what platforms are offering the sport in the first place.

Keep reading to learn where and when to watch all of UFC’s major events in 2021.

How To Watch UFC In 2021

ESPN+ is the only outlet where you can live stream UFC pay-per-view events. All UFC pay-per-view matches can be watched on ESPN+ with the $59.99 annual plan along with UFC PPV for $69.99. Some non-PPV UFC events can be viewed with ESPN+ for $5.99/month or $59.99 a year while others, like some Fight Night events, will be available on ESPN’s basic channel.

Current subscribers can purchase pay-per-view matches at any time by clicking this link and selecting “Get Now.” If you currently have a monthly plan, you can use this option to upgrade to the annual plan and receive over 25% in savings.

New ESPN+ subscribers can save more than 25% by purchasing the UFC PPV ($59.99 value) and ESPN+ annual plan ($49.99 value) for $89.98.



Buy:



ESPN+

$5.99/month or $59.99/year









Buy:



ESPN+ and UFC PPV bundle

$89.98







How To Watch UFC For Free

There are, unfortunately, no streaming services offering UFC pay-per-view fights for free. However, some of UFC’s Fight Night, as well as many other events, may be watched on ESPN for free through your television provider. But if you’re really itching to watch some good fights, we suggest you pony up for the subscription.

How To Watch UFC If You Don’t Have ESPN+

Story continues

If you want to watch UFC and don’t have ESPN+, it’s super easy to score a discount by purchasing a bundle. New ESPN+ subscribers are able to save more than 25% by purchasing the UFC PPV ($59.99 value) and ESPN+ annual plan ($49.99 value) for $89.98.



Buy:



ESPN+ and UFC PPV bundle

$89.98







How to Watch UFC 264: Poirier vs. McGregor 3

Poirier vs. McGregor is set to take place at the T-Mobile Arena, Las Vegas, NV July 10, 2021, 3:00 PM PT. Watch this brawl by combining ESPN+ and UFC PPV.



Buy:



ESPN+ and UFC PPV bundle

$89.98







How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Makhachev vs. Moises

Makhachev (19-1 MMA, 8-1 UFC) and Moises (15-4 MMA, 4-2 UFC) will face off in the main event at UFC Fight Night on July 17 at the UFC Apex in Las Vegas. The 3:00 PM PT match-up can be viewed with an ESPN+ subscription.



Buy:



ESPN+

$5.99/month or $59.99/year







How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw

Sandhagen vs. Dillashaw will square off during UFC Fight Night on July 24, 2021, at 7:00 PM PT. The Vegas-based fight can be viewed with an ESPN+ subscription.



Buy:



ESPN+

$5.99/month or $59.99/year







How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Hall vs. Strickland

Slated to take place at UFC Apex in Las Vegas, Nevada on July 31, 2021, at 3:00 PM PT, Hall vs. Strickland can be streamed with an ESPN+ subscription.



Buy:



ESPN+ and UFC PPV bundle

$89.98







How to Watch UFC 265: Lewis vs. Gane

The Lewis vs. Gane face-off, which goes down at 3:15 PM PT on August 7, 2021, will be available via ESPN+ subscription and UFC pay-per-view purchase.



Buy:



ESPN+ and UFC PPV bundle

$89.98







How to Watch UFC Fight Night: Cannonier vs. Gastelum

Tune in to ESPN to watch Cannonier vs. Gastelum go live from UFC Apex in Vegas on August 21, 4:00 PM PT

More from SPY