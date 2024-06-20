If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, The Hollywood Reporter may receive an affiliate commission.

With the UEFA Euro Championship 2024 in full swing, the soccer tournament kicked off and runs through Sunday, July 14. More than 20 national teams throughout Europe — including Denmark, England, Spain, Italy, Slovenia and Serbia — compete on the pitch to win the Henri Delaunay Trophy at the very end of play.

More from The Hollywood Reporter

The soccer event takes place in various cities across Germany, such as Dortmund, Frankfurt, Munich and others, with the final match happening at Olympiastadion in Berlin.

At a Glance: Watch UEFA Euro Championship 2024 Online

When Now until Sunday, July 14

TV channel Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2

Stream online DirecTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling

watch UEFA Euro Championship 2024 on Directv Stream

Keep reading below for more details on how to watch the UEFA Euro Championship, including the schedule, game dates and with and without cable.

How to Watch UEFA Euro Championship 2024 Without Cable

Since the UEFA Euro Championship broadcasts across Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2, it’s also streamable on web-based streaming cable services, some of which even offer free trials.

How to Watch the UEFA Euro Championship 2024 Online Without Cable

BEST STREAMING SERVICE OVERALL

DirecTV Stream

Packages from $64.99 per month

get directv free trial

Watch all of the UEFA Euro Championship on DirecTV Stream. All of the cable alternative’s packages offer Fox, FS1 and FS2, while it also includes more than 90 channels — such as AMC, Bravo, CNBC, Disney Channel and others. Check out all channels available from DirecTV Stream here.



In addition, the streamer has a free five-day trial available. You can either cancel or keep the service after the free trial is over, with prices starting as low as $69.99 for the Entertainment package. Other plans offer over 125-185 channels, with prices ranging from $74.99 to $149.99 per month for the first 24 months of service ($84.99 to $159.99 per month afterward).

How to Watch the UEFA Euro Championship 2024 Online Without Cable

BEST VALUE

Fubo

Packages from $74.99 per month

Get Fubo free trial

Watch Fox, FS1 and FS2 for all of the UEFA Euro Championship, along with more than 180 other news, entertainment and sports channels with a subscription to Fubo, which starts at $79.99 per month.



Other plans include the Elite package (250 channels for $89.99 monthly) and the Premiere tier that comes with 258 channels, Paramount+ with Showtime and 4K quality for $99.99 monthly. The online TV streaming service offers a seven-day trial for new subscribers.

How to Watch the UEFA Euro Championship 2024 Online Without Cable

BEST LIVE TV STREAMING BUNDLE

Hulu + Live TV

Packages from $76.99

Get Hulu + live TV

You can watch all of the UEFA Euro Championship on Fox, FS1 and FS2 with a subscription to Hulu + Live TV. The streaming service has access to more than 90 live channels — like BET, CNN, ESPN, Food Network and others — starting at $76.99 per month. It comes with Hulu’s entire streaming library, as well as Disney+ and ESPN+.



In addition to live TV, Hulu + Live TV lets subscribers watch originals from Hulu, Marvel Studios, Lucasfilms, The Muppets Studio and Pixar Animation, as well as ESPN+ for original sports programming and live sports from Formula 1, NFL, MLB, WNBA and other sports leagues. Right now, Hulu + Live TV offers a three-day free trial to try out the service before you commit for the month.

How to Watch the UEFA Euro Championship 2024 Online Without Cable

BEST BUDGET-FRIENDLY

Sling

Packages from $20 for the first month

Get Sling

Sling might be a good fit to watch most of the UEFA Euro Championship with Sling Blue, which includes Fox and FS1, you can begin watching starting at $20 for your first month ($45 per month afterward).



However, the streaming service doesn’t include FS2. Sling Blue also has ABC, NBC, Bravo, Discovery Channel, MSNBC, National Geographic and other channels.

How to Watch UEFA Euro Championship 2024 With Cable

This year, the UEFA Euro Championship broadcasts on Fox, Fox Sports 1 and Fox Sports 2. You can watch through your cable TV provider, on FoxSports.com, or with the Fox Sports mobile app with your cable TV account login — including streaming and traditional services such as DIRECTV Stream, Fubo, Hulu + Live TV, Sling, Verizon, Xfinity and others.

How to Watch UEFA Euro Championship 2024: Schedule, Key Dates

There are a few important dates to follow all of the soccer action during the UEFA Euro Championship. The tournament starts with group play until the final.

Now to Wednesday, June 26 — Group stage

Saturday, June 29 to Tuesday, July 2 — Round of 16

Friday, July 5 and Saturday, July 6 — Quarterfinals

Tuesday, July 9 and Wednesday, July 10 — Semifinals

Sunday, July 14 — Final

Check out a complete schedule for the entire event here.

watch UEFA Euro Championship 2024 on Directv Stream

Best of The Hollywood Reporter