How to watch UEFA Champions League semifinals: Live stream, how to watch, odds, schedule

The road to the UEFA Champions League final continues with the semifinals, kicking off with games Tuesday and Wednesday.

It was a wild ride between the conclusion of the quarterfinals and this week's semifinal Leg 1 games. The European Super League came and went in a matter of a couple days last week, as 12 clubs signed up for a breakaway league, only to have the majority of those clubs back out after massive backlash over the controversial project.

Now, it's back to normal soccer activities in continental Europe as the Champions League resumes with Real Madrid hosting Chelsea on Tuesday and Paris Saint-Germain hosting Manchester City on Wednesday. Neither Man City nor PSG has ever won the Champions League, whereas Chelsea has one title to its name and Real Madrid has a record 13 titles.

The second legs of the Champions League semifinals will take place on May 4-5. The Champions League final will be held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday, May 29 (3 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+).

Manchester City's Aymeric Laporte (center) celebrates scoring in his team's 1-0 win over Tottenham in the English League Cup final at Wembley Stadium on Sunday.

CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Clash of former champs and big-spending hopefuls in semifinals

'THE CLUBS CAN'T LEAVE': Real Madrid president says Super League clubs bound by contract

PREPARED FOR BATTLE: How UEFA president Ceferin crushed a Super League rebellion

JOHN HENRY: Liverpool, Red Sox owner issues Super League apology

OPINION: US owners find American-style greed doesn't play well in European soccer

What are the Champions League semifinal matchups?

Manchester City (England) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England)

Who are Champions League semifinal favorites?

According to BetMGM, here are the odds for the semifinal matchups:

Real Madrid (-140) vs. Chelsea (+100)

Paris Saint-Germain (+135) vs. Manchester City (-190)

What are the odds for the Championship League winner?

According to BetMGM, Manchester City remain favorites to win this year's competition.

Manchester City (+145)

Paris Saint-Germain (+275)

Real Madrid (+350)

Chelsea (+450)

What is the Champions League semifinals schedule?

Story continues

English-language live streams available on either CBS All-Access or Paramount+. Spanish-language broadcasts available on TUDN.

Leg 1

Tuesday, April 27

Real Madrid vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network and Paramount+)

Wednesday, April 28

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network and Paramount+)

Leg 2

Tuesday, May 4

Manchester City vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network and Paramount+)

Wednesday, May 5

Chelsea vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (CBS Sports Network and Paramount+)

Gannett may earn revenue from audience referrals to betting services. Newsrooms are independent of this relationship and there is no influence on news coverage.

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY: UEFA Champions League semifinals schedule, TV channel and streaming