How to watch the UEFA Champions League semi-finals on Paramount Plus

Giuseppe Maffia/NurPhoto via Getty Images.

With the UEFA Champions League ongoing, and the final scheduled for the start of June, you'll want a simple guide on how to watch the beautiful game in this ultimate tournament. Well, look no further...

Paramount Plus is the exclusive home of the UEFA Champions League in the US, which brings the top-division European soccer clubs together in one of the most anticipated knockout tournaments of every year.

With the group stages starting in September and concluding in less than a month, the final will prove to be an unmissable event on Paramount Plus with either PSG, Dortmund, Real Madrid or Bayern being crowned the champion this season.

Keep on reading and we'll break down how to sign up to this streaming service so you don't miss a minute of the soccer action this coming month.

How to watch the Champions League on Paramount Plus

You'll be relieved to know that signing up to Paramount Plus couldn't be any simpler. All you need to do is go through the Paramount Plus website or find the app, or add-on channel, through whichever device you'll be watching it on.

There's also a try-before-you-buy option with this streaming service affording new Paramount Plus subscribers a one-week trial before you need to pay. After this window of time, you have two plans to choose from: Paramount Plus Essential or Paramount Plus with Showtime.

The basic plan, Paramount Plus Essential, comes in at $5.99 per month or $59.99 annually, the latter will save you a bit over $10 for the whole year. This is an ad-supported plan which will occasionally interrupt your streaming for commercials but does offer access to Paramount's whole back catalogue, CBS, Comedy Central, Nickelodeon and much more.

Paramount Plus with Showtime will set you back $11.99 per month, double the price of Paramount Plus Essential's plan but it does offer a larger variety of content than the former. This pricier plan excludes any commercial interruptions and includes access to all of Showtime's content and live streams of local CBS affiliate. Check out our in-depth guide to these Paramount Plus plans here.

UEFA Champions League on Paramount Plus

This year there are only two remaining fixtures left: the second semi-final and the grand final, all exclusively on Paramount Plus. As per usual for the UEFA Champions League, there is a double-legged knockout format meaning the four remaining teams have already played each other once and will battle each other again this week for a place in the final.

Wednesday will see Real Madrid play Bayern on the latter's home turf of Santiago Bernabéu after a tense 2-2 draw last week at Allianz Arena.

The overall winners of both these fixtures will play the other at the grand final held a few weeks later in London's Wembley Stadium on Saturday 1st June. So, make sure you get your Paramount Plus subscription today to avoid missing the most anticipated club competition in the world over the next few weeks.

Fixtures

There are three remaining UEFA Champions League matches left:

Semi-finals

PSG (0) vs Dortmund (1)

Real Madrid vs Bayern Wednesday, May 8 at 3 pm ET/midday PT

Final