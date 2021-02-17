How to watch UEFA Champions League Round of 16: Live stream, how to watch, odds, schedule

The road to the UEFA Champions League final continues with the knockout stage, as the Round of 16 kicks off this week.

On Wednesday, Borussia Dortmund – which has quickly fading domestic league title hopes – will face a Sevilla team that has won its last nine games across all competitions. Juventus star Cristiano Ronaldo returns to his native Portugal to face Porto, which enters the showdown in less than ideal form.

Two U.S. men's national team players -- Gio Reyna (Dortmund) and Weston McKennie (Juventus) -- also could be featured in Wednesday's Champions League play.

The Champions League final will be held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday, May 29 (3 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+).

ROUND OF 16 MATCHUPS

Barcelona (Spain) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)

RB Leipzig (Germany) vs. Liverpool (England)

Porto (Portugal) vs. Juventus (Italy)

Sevilla (Spain) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

Atletico Madrid (Spain) vs. Chelsea (England)

Lazio (Italy) vs. Bayern Munich (Germany)

Atalanta (Italy) vs. Real Madrid (Spain)

Borussia Monchengladbach (Germany) vs. Manchester City (England)

WHAT ARE ODDS FOR CHAMPIONS LEAGUE WINNER?

According to BetMGM, Manchester City and the reigning Champions League winners Bayern Munich are the favorites to win this year's competition.

Manchester City (+300)

Bayern Munich (+300)

Liverpool (+600)

Juventus (+1000)

Paris Saint-Germain (+1100)

Atletico Madrid (+1200)

Real Madrid (+1400)

Barcelona (+1800)

Chelsea (+1800)

Borussia Dortmund (+1800)

RB Leipzig (+3300)

Sevilla (+4000)

Atalanta (+5000)

Porto (+12500)

Lazio (+15000)

Borussia Monchengladbach (+15000)

ROUND OF 16 SCHEDULE

English-language live streams available on either CBS All-Access or Paramount+. Spanish-language broadcasts available on TUDN.

Leg 1

Tuesday, Feb. 16

Wednesday, Feb. 17

Sevilla vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All-Access)

Porto vs. Juventus, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All-Access)

Tuesday, Feb. 23

Atletico Madrid vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All-Access, CBS Sports Network)

Lazio vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All-Access)

Wednesday, Feb. 24

Atalanta vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All-Access)

Borussia Monchengladbach vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET (CBS All-Access)

Leg 2

Tuesday, March 9

Juventus vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Borussia Dortmund vs. Sevilla, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, March 10

Liverpool vs. RB Leipzig, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Paris Saint-Germain vs. Barcelona, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Tuesday, March 16

Manchester City vs. Borussia Monchengladbach, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Real Madrid vs. Atalanta, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, March 17

Chelsea vs. Atletico Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Bayern Munich vs. Lazio, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

