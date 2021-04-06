How to watch UEFA Champions League quarterfinals: Live stream, how to watch, odds, schedule

Jim Reineking, USA TODAY
·3 min read
The road to the UEFA Champions League final continues with the quarterfinals, kicking off with two games on Tuesday and Wednesday.

On Tuesday, Premier League leaders Manchester City hosts Borussia Dortmund, which is coming off a 2-1 loss to Eintracht Frankfurt on Saturday that damaged Dortmund's hopes of qualifying for the next Champions League season. Dortmund's striker, Erling Haaland, faces an uncertain future with the club, with Man City among the clubs with reported interest in the brilliant goal-scorer. In Madrid, two European soccer blue bloods - Real Madrid and Liverpool - face off. Real Madrid is unbeaten in all competitions dating back to Jan. 30.

On Wednesday, Bayern Munich hosts PSG in a rematch of the 2020 UEFA Champions League final, won by Bayern Munich. The Bundesliga powerhouse is steamrolling toward a ninth consecutive domestic title, but will have to win Champions League games with its top striker Robert Lewandowski out with a knee injury. Elsewhere, Porto - the most surprising team to reach the quarterfinals - host a Chelsea team that has been drastically improved since Thomas Tuchel replaced Frank Lampard as manager in January. Chelsea had been unbeaten in 14 games until Tuchel until the team suffered a shocking 5-2 setback against lowly West Bromwich Albion in Premier League play Saturday.

The Champions League semifinals will be held in late April, early May, with the first legs being played April 27-28 and the second legs taking place on May 4-5. The Champions League final will be held at the Ataturk Olympic Stadium in Istanbul, Turkey, on Saturday, May 29 (3 p.m. ET, CBS and Paramount+).

Erling Haaland has scored 33 goals in all competitions for Borussia Dortmund this season.
What are the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal matchups?

  • Manchester City (England) vs. Borussia Dortmund (Germany)

  • Real Madrid (Spain) vs. Liverpool (England)

  • Porto (Portugal) vs. Chelsea (England)

  • Bayern Munich (Germany) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (France)

Who are UEFA Champions League quarterfinal favorites?

According to BetMGM, here are the odds for the quarterfinal matchups:

  • Manchester City (-650) vs. Borussia Dortmund (+375)

  • Real Madrid (+105) vs. Liverpool (-145)

  • Porto (+200) vs. Chelsea (-300)

  • Bayern Munich (-155) vs. Paris Saint-Germain (+110)

What are the odds for the UEFA Championship League winner?

According to BetMGM, Manchester City are the favorites to win this year's competition.

  • Manchester City (+225)

  • Bayern Munich (+350)

  • Chelsea (+500)

  • Liverpool (+600)

  • Paris Saint-Germain (+700)

  • Real Madrid (+1000)

  • Borussia Dortmund (+2500)

  • Porto (+3300)

What is the UEFA Champions League quarterfinal schedule?

English-language live streams available on Paramount+. Spanish-language broadcasts available on TUDN.

Leg 1

Tuesday, April 6

  • Manchester City vs. Borussia Dortmund, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

  • Real Madrid vs. Liverpool, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, April 7

  • Porto vs. Chelsea, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

  • Bayern Munich vs. Paris Saint-Germain, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Leg 2

Tuesday, April 13

  • Paris Saint-Germain vs. Bayern Munich, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

  • Chelsea vs. Porto, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

Wednesday, April 14

  • Liverpool vs. Real Madrid, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

  • Borussia Dortmund vs. Manchester City, 3 p.m. ET (Paramount+)

