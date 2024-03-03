WATCH: UC's Wes Miller, John Newman III, Simas Lukosius, Kansas State Coach Tang on UC win
UC's Wes Miller, John Newman III, Simas Lukosius, Kansas State Coach Tang on UC win March 2 in Cincinnati
UC's Wes Miller, John Newman III, Simas Lukosius, Kansas State Coach Tang on UC win March 2 in Cincinnati
Houston nearly blew a 15-point second half lead Saturday night in Oklahoma.
Tennessee is now in full control of the SEC with just a week left in the regular season.
Worthy went for the record after coming close with his first attempt.
Baylor picked up its biggest win of the season Saturday afternoon and finally knocked off No. 7 Kansas.
Worthy weighed in at the combine at 165 pounds, which would make him one of the lightest players in the NFL. That limits the options that teams will have with him.
Relievers looked nervous for the 21-year-old, who was reportedly placed in a neck brace.
This is March. And that means buzzer beaters.
Oliveira seems due for a Performance of the Night bonus, too.
Creighton has now beaten Marquette and UConn in recent weeks down the stretch of the Big East regular season.
The calendar has flipped to March and that means the Madness will be upon us soon. Saturday's slate of action was a worthy appetizer to the main course later this month.
Guiherme Ceretta was seen in multiple photos on social media wearing an Inter Miami kit.
Sanderson was hired by Michigan in 2009 by former men's head coach John Beilein.
Kylian Mbappé reportedly believed that PSG's manager was subbing him out in retribution.
Staley will be taking on an assistant coach role on Kyle Shanahan's staff.
Anthony Kim's second round couldn't have started much worse, but he salvaged the day with steady play.
Russell Westbrook is the second player in the league to break his left hand on Friday night, following Scottie Barnes' injury in Toronto.
Mike Evans and the Buccaneers are reportedly still in discussions about a new contract.
The USC QB, who's the overwhelming favorite to go No. 1 overall, is opening the circle of trust on another key evaluation to a select few. Here's what it means for him, and perhaps the NFL Draft cycle.
Which team will land Drake Maye?
Cole Ragans, Bryce Miller, Tanner Bibee and Jordan Wicks discussed with Yahoo Sports what they see as their next steps to big-league success.