How to watch UC's first Big 12 game against the Oklahoma Sooners

The University of Cincinnati Bearcats host their first Big 12 game Saturday against the Oklahoma Sooners. Kickoff is set for noon ET at Nippert Stadium.

UC suffered an overtime loss to in-state rival Miami University last week, ending the Bearcats' 16-game Battle for the Victory Bell win streak.

Oklahoma remains undefeated after beating the University of Tulsa on Sept. 16.

Planning on watching Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma on TV? Here's what to know.

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma start time

Date: Saturday, Sept. 23.

Time: Noon ET.

More: Watch UC vs. Oklahoma on Fubo TV (free trial)

What channel is Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma?

TV: Fox.

Stream: Fox Sports app, Fubo TV (offers free trial).

Cincinnati vs. Oklahoma will be nationally televised on Fox. Gus Johnson and Joel Klatt will announce, with Jenny Taft serving as the sideline reporter.

Stream the game on the Fox Sports app through your TV provider or on Fubo TV, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Cincinnati Bearcats schedule 2023

Saturday, Sept. 2: vs. Eastern Kentucky. W (66-13).

Saturday, Sept. 9: at Pittsburgh. W (27-21).

Saturday, Sept. 16: vs. Miami (Ohio). L (24-31) OT.

Saturday, Sept. 23: vs. Oklahoma.

Friday, Sept. 29: at BYU.

Saturday, Oct. 14: vs. Iowa State.

Saturday, Oct. 21: vs. Baylor.

Saturday, Oct. 28: at Oklahoma State.

Saturday, Nov. 4: vs. UCF.

Saturday, Nov. 11: at Houston.

Saturday, Nov. 18: at West Virginia.

Saturday, Nov. 25: vs. Kansas.

