How to watch the UConn women's basketball team take on USC in the Elite 8

After winning a nailbiter against Duke by a score of 53-45 in the Sweet 16, the UConn women’s basketball team has progressed to the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament.

UConn’s Paige Bueckers led all scorers in the game against Duke with 24 points. KK Arnold and Aaliyah Edwards both scored 12 points for the Huskies in the game against Duke.

The Huskies will take on the University of Southern California Monday night. If they win, they will play the winner of the game between Iowa and Louisiana State University in the Final Four.

How to watch the UConn women

The game will be broadcast live on ESPN. Streaming is available through ESPN and FUBO (free trial). Fans can also listen to the Huskies on the radio on Fox Sports 97.9 FM. The game will be livestreamed on Fubo.

UConn vs. Southern California start time

Date: Monday, April 1

Start time: 9:20 p.m.

UConn’s game against Southern California is scheduled to tip off at 9:20 p.m. ET at the Moda Center in Portland, Oregon.

UConn women’s basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 32-5 (18-0 Big East)

Nov. 8: Dayton (W 102-58)

Nov. 12: at NC State (L 81-92)

Nov. 16: Maryland (W 80-48)

Nov. 19: at Minnesota (W 62-44)

Nov. 24: vs. UCLA in the Cayman Islands Classic (L 67-78)

Nov. 25: vs. Kansas in the Cayman Islands Classic (W 71-63)

Dec. 3: at Texas in the Jimmy V. Women’s Classic (L 68-80)

Dec. 6: Ball State (W 90-63)

Dec. 10: vs. North Carolina in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase (W 76-64)

Dec. 16: Louisville (W 86-62)

Dec. 18: Butler (W 88-62)

Dec. 20: at Toronto Metropolitan (W 111-34)

Dec. 31: Marquette (W 95-64)

Jan. 3: at Creighton (W 94-50)

Jan. 7: at Georgetown (W 83-55)

Jan. 10: Providence (W 85-41)

Jan. 13: at St. John’s (W 92-49)

Jan. 17: at Seton Hall (W 83-59)

Jan. 20: DePaul (W 88-51)

Jan. 23: at Marquette (W 85-59)

Jan. 27: Notre Dame (L 67-82)

Jan. 31: at Villanova (W 81-60)

Feb. 4: St. John’s (W 78-63)

Feb. 7: Seton Hall (W 67-34)

Feb. 11: at South Carolina (L 65-83)

Feb. 14: at Xavier (W 86-40)

Feb. 16: Georgetown (W 85-44)

Feb. 19: Creighton (W 73-53)

Feb. 25: at DePaul (W 104-67)

Feb. 28: Villanova (W 67-46)

March 2: at Providence (W 65-42)

March 9: vs. Providence in the Big East Conference Tournament Quarterfinals (W 86-53)

March 10: vs. Marquette in the Big East Conference Tournament Semifinals (W 58-29)

March 11: vs. Georgetown in the Big East Conference Tournament Final (W 78-42)

March 23: vs. Jackson State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament (W 86-64)

March 25: vs. Syracuse in the second round of the NCAA Tournament (W 72-64)

March 30: vs. Duke in the Sweet 16 of the NCAA Tournament (W 53-45)

April 1: vs. Southern California in the Elite 8 of the NCAA Tournament

