How to watch the UConn women's basketball in their NCAA Tournament first round game

After going 29-5 and winning the Big East Conference Tournament, the UConn women’s basketball team secured a three seed in the NCAA Tournament.

Following an undefeated regular season in conference play, the UConn women picked up right where they left off in the Big East Conference Tournament. The Huskies drew a first-round bye before they defeated Providence 86-53 in the quarterfinals and beat Marquette 58-29 in the semifinals. Then, UConn defeated Georgetown 78-42 in the championship game to win the Big East Conference Tournament.

Now, the UConn women’s basketball team will take on Jackson State, a No. 14 seed, in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV info and more:

Feb 11, 2024; Columbia, South Carolina, USA; UConn Huskies guard Nika Muhl (10) drives around South Carolina Gamecocks guard Raven Johnson (25) in the second half at Colonial Life Arena. Mandatory Credit: Jeff Blake-USA TODAY Sports

How to watch the UConn women's basketball on TV and via streaming platforms

The game will be broadcast live on ABC and livestreamed on Fubo.

How to listen to UConn women's basketball vs Jackston State on the radio

Fans can also listen to the Huskies on the radio on Fox Sports 97.9 FM.

Women's Basketball Tournament: UConn vs. Jackson State start time

Date: Saturday, March 23

Start time: 1:00 p.m.

UConn’s game against Jackson State is set to tip off at 1 p.m. ET at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

UConn women’s basketball schedule and record 2023-2024

Record: 29-5 (18-0 Big East)

Nov. 8: Dayton (W 102-58)

Nov. 12: at NC State (L 81-92)

Nov. 16: Maryland (W 80-48)

Nov. 19: at Minnesota (W 62-44)

Nov. 24: vs. UCLA in the Cayman Islands Classic (L 67-78)

Nov. 25: vs. Kansas in the Cayman Islands Classic (W 71-63)

Dec. 3: at Texas in the Jimmy V. Women’s Classic (L 68-80)

Dec. 6: Ball State (W 90-63)

Dec. 10: vs. North Carolina in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase (W 76-64)

Dec. 16: Louisville (W 86-62)

Dec. 18: Butler (W 88-62)

Dec. 20: at Toronto Metropolitan (W 111-34)

Dec. 31: Marquette (W 95-64)

Jan. 3: at Creighton (W 94-50)

Jan. 7: at Georgetown (W 83-55)

Jan. 10: Providence (W 85-41)

Jan. 13: at St. John’s (W 92-49)

Jan. 17: at Seton Hall (W 83-59)

Jan. 20: DePaul (W 88-51)

Jan. 23: at Marquette (W 85-59)

Jan. 27: Notre Dame (L 67-82)

Jan. 31: at Villanova (W 81-60)

Feb. 4: St. John’s (W 78-63)

Feb. 7: Seton Hall (W 67-34)

Feb. 11: at South Carolina (L 65-83)

Feb. 14: at Xavier (W 86-40)

Feb. 16: Georgetown (W 85-44)

Feb. 19: Creighton (W 73-53)

Feb. 25: at DePaul (W 104-67)

Feb. 28: Villanova (W 67-46)

March 2: at Providence (W 65-42)

March 9: vs. Providence in the Big East Conference Tournament Quarterfinals (W 86-53)

March 10: vs. Marquette in the Big East Conference Tournament Semifinals (W 58-29)

March 11: vs. Georgetown in the Big East Conference Tournament Final (W 78-42)

March 23: vs. Jackson State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: UConn Women's Basketball vs. Jackson State: How to watch March Madness