How to watch the UConn women in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Basketball Tournament

The UConn women’s basketball team routed Jackson State 86-64 Saturday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.

The Huskies will now take on Syracuse first round game on Monday.

The 2023-2024 UConn women’s basketball team went 26-5 (18-0 Big East) during the regular season. The Huskies drew a first-round bye in the Big East Conference Tournament before they defeated Providence 86-53 in the quarterfinals and beat Marquette 58-29 in the semifinals. Then, UConn defeated Georgetown 78-42 in the championship game to win the Big East Conference Tournament.

Here’s everything you need to know about the UConn women’s game against Syracuse/Arizona, including time, TV info and more.

UConn Huskies guard Paige Bueckers (5) drives the ball against Providence Friars guard Brynn Farrell (22) in the first half at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 9, 2024.

How to watch the UConn women

UConn vs. Syracuse/Arizona will be broadcast live on ESPN. Streaming is available through ESPN and FUBO (free trial). Fans can also listen to the Huskies on the radio on Fox Sports 97.9 FM.

UConn vs. Syracuse/Arizona start time

Date: Monday, March 25

Start time: 6:00 p.m.

UConn’s game against Syracuse/Arizona is set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. ET at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.

UConn Huskies guard KK Arnold (2) reacts after her basket and being fouled by the Providence Friars in the second half at Mohegan Sun Arena on March 9, 2024.

UConn women’s basketball schedule 2023-2024

Record: 29-5 (18-0 Big East) as of Friday

Nov. 8: Dayton (W 102-58)

Nov. 12: at NC State (L 81-92)

Nov. 16: Maryland (W 80-48)

Nov. 19: at Minnesota (W 62-44)

Nov. 24: vs. UCLA in the Cayman Islands Classic (L 67-78)

Nov. 25: vs. Kansas in the Cayman Islands Classic (W 71-63)

Dec. 3: at Texas in the Jimmy V. Women’s Classic (L 68-80)

Dec. 6: Ball State (W 90-63)

Dec. 10: vs. North Carolina in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase (W 76-64)

Dec. 16: Louisville (W 86-62)

Dec. 18: Butler (W 88-62)

Dec. 20: at Toronto Metropolitan (W 111-34)

Dec. 31: Marquette (W 95-64)

Jan. 3: at Creighton (W 94-50)

Jan. 7: at Georgetown (W 83-55)

Jan. 10: Providence (W 85-41)

Jan. 13: at St. John’s (W 92-49)

Jan. 17: at Seton Hall (W 83-59)

Jan. 20: DePaul (W 88-51)

Jan. 23: at Marquette (W 85-59)

Jan. 27: Notre Dame (L 67-82)

Jan. 31: at Villanova (W 81-60)

Feb. 4: St. John’s (W 78-63)

Feb. 7: Seton Hall (W 67-34)

Feb. 11: at South Carolina (L 65-83)

Feb. 14: at Xavier (W 86-40)

Feb. 16: Georgetown (W 85-44)

Feb. 19: Creighton (W 73-53)

Feb. 25: at DePaul (W 104-67)

Feb. 28: Villanova (W 67-46)

March 2: at Providence (W 65-42)

March 9: vs. Providence in the Big East Conference Tournament Quarterfinals (W 86-53)

March 10: vs. Marquette in the Big East Conference Tournament Semifinals (W 58-29)

March 11: vs. Georgetown in the Big East Conference Tournament Final (W 78-42)

March 23: vs. Jackson State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament

March 25: vs. Syracuse/Arizona in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

