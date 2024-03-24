How to watch the UConn women in the Round of 32 of the NCAA Basketball Tournament
The UConn women’s basketball team routed Jackson State 86-64 Saturday to advance to the second round of the NCAA Tournament.
The Huskies will now take on Syracuse first round game on Monday.
The 2023-2024 UConn women’s basketball team went 26-5 (18-0 Big East) during the regular season. The Huskies drew a first-round bye in the Big East Conference Tournament before they defeated Providence 86-53 in the quarterfinals and beat Marquette 58-29 in the semifinals. Then, UConn defeated Georgetown 78-42 in the championship game to win the Big East Conference Tournament.
Here’s everything you need to know about the UConn women’s game against Syracuse/Arizona, including time, TV info and more.
How to watch the UConn women
UConn vs. Syracuse/Arizona will be broadcast live on ESPN. Streaming is available through ESPN and FUBO (free trial). Fans can also listen to the Huskies on the radio on Fox Sports 97.9 FM.
UConn vs. Syracuse/Arizona start time
Date: Monday, March 25
Start time: 6:00 p.m.
UConn’s game against Syracuse/Arizona is set to tip off at 6:00 p.m. ET at Gampel Pavilion in Storrs, Connecticut.
UConn women’s basketball schedule 2023-2024
Record: 29-5 (18-0 Big East) as of Friday
Nov. 8: Dayton (W 102-58)
Nov. 12: at NC State (L 81-92)
Nov. 16: Maryland (W 80-48)
Nov. 19: at Minnesota (W 62-44)
Nov. 24: vs. UCLA in the Cayman Islands Classic (L 67-78)
Nov. 25: vs. Kansas in the Cayman Islands Classic (W 71-63)
Dec. 3: at Texas in the Jimmy V. Women’s Classic (L 68-80)
Dec. 6: Ball State (W 90-63)
Dec. 10: vs. North Carolina in the Basketball Hall of Fame Women’s Showcase (W 76-64)
Dec. 16: Louisville (W 86-62)
Dec. 18: Butler (W 88-62)
Dec. 20: at Toronto Metropolitan (W 111-34)
Dec. 31: Marquette (W 95-64)
Jan. 3: at Creighton (W 94-50)
Jan. 7: at Georgetown (W 83-55)
Jan. 10: Providence (W 85-41)
Jan. 13: at St. John’s (W 92-49)
Jan. 17: at Seton Hall (W 83-59)
Jan. 20: DePaul (W 88-51)
Jan. 23: at Marquette (W 85-59)
Jan. 27: Notre Dame (L 67-82)
Jan. 31: at Villanova (W 81-60)
Feb. 4: St. John’s (W 78-63)
Feb. 7: Seton Hall (W 67-34)
Feb. 11: at South Carolina (L 65-83)
Feb. 14: at Xavier (W 86-40)
Feb. 16: Georgetown (W 85-44)
Feb. 19: Creighton (W 73-53)
Feb. 25: at DePaul (W 104-67)
Feb. 28: Villanova (W 67-46)
March 2: at Providence (W 65-42)
March 9: vs. Providence in the Big East Conference Tournament Quarterfinals (W 86-53)
March 10: vs. Marquette in the Big East Conference Tournament Semifinals (W 58-29)
March 11: vs. Georgetown in the Big East Conference Tournament Final (W 78-42)
March 23: vs. Jackson State in the first round of the NCAA Tournament
March 25: vs. Syracuse/Arizona in the second round of the NCAA Tournament
