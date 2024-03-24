How to watch UConn men's basketball in the second round of the NCAA Tournament

The UConn men’s basketball team defeated Stetson 91-52 Friday to advance to the Round of 32 in the NCAA Tournament.

They will square off against Northwestern Sunday. Northwestern defeated Florida Atlantic 77-65 in overtime Friday to advance to the second round.

The No. 1 seed UConn Huskies have had a dominant season thus far. The UConn men went 28-3 (18-2 Big East) during the regular season and earned a first-round bye in the Big East Conference Tournament. The Huskies then beat Xavier 87-60 in the quarterfinals and St. John’s 95-90 in the semifinals to punch their ticket to the championship game. There they beat Marquette 73-57 to win the Big East Conference Tournament.

Connecticut Huskies center Donovan Clingan (32) shoots over Marquette Golden Eagles forward Oso Ighodaro (13) during the first half at Madison Square Garden on March 16, 2024.

Here’s everything you need to know about the UConn men’s game against Northwestern, including time, TV info and more.

How to watch the UConn men

Television coverage of UConn’s game against Northwestern will be broadcast live on truTV. Fans can also listen to the Huskies on the radio on Fox Sports 97.9 FM.

UConn vs. Northwestern start time

Date: Sunday, March 24

Start time: 7:45 p.m.

Sunday’s slate of second round games will begin at 12:10 p.m. ET on CBS. The UConn men will take on Northwestern at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

Connecticut Huskies guard Tristen Newton (2) breaks away for a layup in the second half of the NCAA Big East Conference Tournament second round game between the Connecticut Huskies and the Xavier Musketeers at Madison Square Garden in New York City on Thursday, March 14, 2024. Xavier was eliminated from the tournament by a 87-60 loss to UConn.

UConn men’s basketball schedule 2023-24

Record: 31-3 (18-2 Big East) as of Friday afternoon

Nov. 6: Northern Arizona (W 95-52)

Nov. 11: Stonehill (W 107-67)

Nov. 14: Mississippi Valley State (W 87-53)

Nov. 19: vs. Indiana in Saatva Empire Classic (W 77-57)

Nov. 20: vs. Texas in Saatva Empire Classic (W 81-71)

Nov. 24: Manhattan (W 90-60)

Nov. 27: New Hampshire (W 84-64)

Dec. 1: Kansas in Big East-Big 12 Battle (L 65-69)

Dec. 5: North Carolina in Jimmy V Classic (W 87-76)

Dec. 9: Arkansas Pine Bluff (W 101-63)

Dec. 15: vs. Gonzaga in Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off (W 76-63)

Dec. 20: at Seton Hall (L 60-75)

Dec. 23: St. John’s (W 69-65)

Jan. 2: DePaul (W 85-56)

Jan. 5: at Butler (W 88-81)

Jan. 10: at Xavier (W 80-75)

Jan. 14: Georgetown (W 80-67)

Jan. 17: Creighton (W 62-48)

Jan. 20: at Villanova (W 66-65)

Jan. 28: Xavier (W 99-56)

Jan. 31: Providence (W 74-65)

Feb. 3: at St. John’s (W 77-64)

Feb. 6: Butler (W 71-62)

Feb. 10: at Georgetown (W 89-64)

Feb. 14: at DePaul (W 101-65)

Feb. 17: Marquette (W 81-53)

Feb. 20: at Creighton (L 66-85)

Feb. 24: Villanova (W 78-54)

March 3: Seton Hall (W 91-61)

March 6: at Marquette (W 74-67)

March 9: at Providence (W 74-60)

March 14: vs. Xavier in Big East Tournament quarterfinals in New York City (W 87-60)

March 15: Big East Tournament semifinals vs. St. John’s in New York City (W 95-90)

March 16: Big East Tournament championship game vs. Marquette in New York City (73-57)

March 22: First Round of the NCAA Tournament vs. Stetson in Brooklyn, New York

March 24: Second Round of the NCAA Tournament vs. Northwestern in Brooklyn, New York

