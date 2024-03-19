How to watch the UConn men's basketball in Round 1 of March Madness: Streaming, TV, radio

After a dominant regular season and a Big East Conference Tournament win, the UConn men’s basketball team (31-3, 18-2 Big East) has earned a No. 1 seed in the NCAA Tournament.

The UConn men went 28-3 (18-2 Big East) during the regular season and earned a first-round bye in the Big East Conference Tournament. The Huskies then beat Xavier 87-60 in the quarterfinals and St. John’s 95-90 in the semifinals to punch their ticket to the championship game. There, they beat Marquette 73-57 to win the Big East Conference Tournament.

Now the Huskies will play 16-seed Stetson University (22-12, 11-5 ASUN) in the first round of the NCAA Tournament. Here’s everything you need to know about the game, including time, TV info and more:

What time is UConn vs. Stetson for March Madness

Date: Friday, March 22

Start time: 2:45 p.m.

How to watch the UConn men's basketball team in Round 1

Television coverage of UConn’s game against Stetson will be broadcast live on CBS.

How to stream the UConn men's basketball game

The game will be live-streamed on Paramount+ and Fubo.

How to listen to UConn vs Stetson on the radio

Fans can also listen to the Huskies on the radio on Fox Sports 97.9 FM.

UConn’s game against Stetson is scheduled to tip off at 2:45 p.m. ET at Barclays Center in Brooklyn, New York.

UConn guard Cam Spencer (12) and teammates celebrate during the final minutes of the team's NCAA college basketball game against Marquette for the championship of the Big East men's tournament Saturday, March 16, 2024, in New York.

UConn men’s basketball schedule and record 2023-24

Record: 31-3 (18-2 Big East)

Nov. 6: Northern Arizona (W 95-52)

Nov. 11: Stonehill (W 107-67)

Nov. 14: Mississippi Valley State (W 87-53)

Nov. 19: vs. Indiana in Saatva Empire Classic (W 77-57)

Nov. 20: vs. Texas in Saatva Empire Classic (W 81-71)

Nov. 24: Manhattan (W 90-60)

Nov. 27: New Hampshire (W 84-64)

Dec. 1: Kansas in Big East-Big 12 Battle (L 65-69)

Dec. 5: North Carolina in Jimmy V Classic (W 87-76)

Dec. 9: Arkansas Pine Bluff (W 101-63)

Dec. 15: vs. Gonzaga in Continental Tire Seattle Tip-Off (W 76-63)

Dec. 20: at Seton Hall (L 60-75)

Dec. 23: St. John’s (W 69-65)

Jan. 2: DePaul (W 85-56)

Jan. 5: at Butler (W 88-81)

Jan. 10: at Xavier (W 80-75)

Jan. 14: Georgetown (W 80-67)

Jan. 17: Creighton (W 62-48)

Jan. 20: at Villanova (W 66-65)

Jan. 28: Xavier (W 99-56)

Jan. 31: Providence (W 74-65)

Feb. 3: at St. John’s (W 77-64)

Feb. 6: Butler (W 71-62)

Feb. 10: at Georgetown (W 89-64)

Feb. 14: at DePaul (W 101-65)

Feb. 17: Marquette (W 81-53)

Feb. 20: at Creighton (L 66-85)

Feb. 24: Villanova (W 78-54)

March 3: Seton Hall (W 91-61)

March 6: at Marquette (W 74-67)

March 9: at Providence (W 74-60)

March 14: vs. Xavier in Big East Tournament quarterfinals in New York City (W 87-60)

March 15: Big East Tournament semifinals vs. St. John’s in New York City (W 95-90)

March 16: Big East Tournament championship game vs. Marquette in New York City (73-57)

March 22: First Round of the NCAA Tournament vs. Stetson in Brooklyn, New York

This article originally appeared on The Bulletin: UConn men's basketball: How to watch the NCAA Tournament first round