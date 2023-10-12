How to watch UCLA vs. Oregon State college football Week 7: TV, odds, and injuries

A pair of ranked teams are on our plates for Week 7 of the college football season as No. 14 Oregon State (4-1, 2-1 in Pac-12 play) plays host to No. 22 UCLA (4-1, 1-1).

After suffering a loss on the road to Washington State in their first conference game of the season, Oregon State has bounced back tremendously with solid wins over Utah and Cal. UCLA has been equally impressive though. In fact, they're most recent win came against the same Washington State Cougars that beat the Beavers just a few weeks ago. That said, UCLA's lone loss of the year came against the same Utah Utes that Oregon State took down at the end of September. Here's how to watch.

Where to watch UCLA-Oregon State:

Kickoff: 5 p.m. PT

TV: FOX

Commentators: Tim Brando will be working play-by-play, while Spencer Tillman will serve as the color commentator.

Streaming Options: Fubo TV

Odds:

The Oregon State Beavers are favorites to defeat the UCLA Bruins, according to the BetMGM odds. Looking to wager? Check out the best mobile sports betting apps offering betting promos in 2023.

Betting odds, as of Thursday morning:

Spread: Oregon State (-3.5)

Moneyline: Oregon State (-190); UCLA (+155)

Over/under: 54.5

Injury News:

UCLA:

Name Position Injury Update Ale Kaho LB Leg Questionable for Saturday Titus Mokiao-Atimalala WR Undisclosed Questionable for Saturday

Oregon State:

Name Position Injury Update Tastean Reddicks WR Undisclosed Out indefinitely Makiya Tongue LB Leg Out for season

Matchup News:

Although UCLA head coach Chip Kelly is known for his explosive, fast-paced offenses, UCLA's defense has been the best part of this team thus far. They've held opponents to just 12.2 points per game this season, the ninth-best mark in the nation. They are also fifth in yards allowed per game, giving up just 254.2.

However, it's not just yardage. UCLA has also been spectacular at forcing turnovers. Washington State quarterback Cameron Ward has thrown just two interceptions all season on 180 pass attempts. Both of them came against UCLA. That kind of ball-hawking capability could come in handy against Oregon State quarterback DJ Uiagalelei, who had thrown at least one interception in three straight games.

Oregon State does not rely on the ground attack like other FBS schools do. They do have a great ground game, but given UCLA's domination against the run this season, it's likely that Uiagalelei will need to throw the ball often if his Beavers want a chance to walk away with a win. Luckily, Uiagalelei has been great when his team has needed him to be. He has seemingly formed a connection with tight end Jack Velling. Velling caught three touchdowns in Oregon State's win over Cal last week, and in UCLA's loss against Utah, the Utes only touchdown was scored by tight end Landen King.

Remaining Schedules:

*all times Pacific

UCLA football 2023 schedule and results:

Sep. 2 - v. Coastal Carolina, W 27-13 FINAL

Sep. 9 - @ San Diego State, W 35-10 FINAL

Sep. 16 - v. North Carolina Central, W 59-7 FINAL

Sep. 23 - @ Utah, L 14-7 FINAL

Oct. 7 - v. Washington State, W 25-17 FINAL

Oct. 14 - @ Oregon State, 5 pm

Oct. 21 - @ Stanford, 7:30 pm

Oct. 28 - v. Colorado, TBD

Nov. 4 - @ Arizona, TBD

Nov. 11 - v. Arizona State, TBD

Nov. 18 - @ USC, TBD

Nov. 25 - v. Cal, 7:48 pm

Oregon State football 2023 schedule and results:

Sep. 3 - @ San Jose State, W 42-17 FINAL

Sep. 9 - v. California-Davis, W 55-7 FINAL

Sep. 16 - v. San Diego State, W 26-9 FINAL

Sep. 23 - @ Washington State, L 38-35 FINAL

Sep. 29 - v. Utah, W 21-7 FINAL

Oct. 7 - @ Cal, W 52-40 FINAL

Oct. 14 - v. UCLA, 5 pm

Oct. 28 - @ Arizona, TBD

Nov. 4 - @ Colorado, TBD

Nov. 11 - v. Stanford, TBD

Nov. 18 - v. Washington, TBD

Nov. 24 - @ Oregon, 5:30 pm

