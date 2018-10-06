How to Watch UCLA vs. No. 10 Washington: Live Stream, TV Channel, Time

UCLA hosts No. 10 Washington on Saturday in a Pac-12 contest, with kickoff from the Rose Bowl scheduled for 7:30 p.m. ET.

Washington (4-1, 2-0 Pac-12) crept back into the national title picture after a dominant 35-7 win against BYU last week. Senior quarterback Jake Browning completed 23 of 25 passes for 277 yards and one touchdown to lead the offensive charge. Junior defensive back Myles Bryant recorded four total tackles and a sack, keying a stout performance from the country's 10th-ranked defensive unit.

UCLA (0-4, 0-1), in its first season under the direction of head coach Chip Kelly, is off to its worst start since 1971. Last week, the Bruins suffered a 38-16 loss against Colorado, their third straight loss by two possessions or more. UCLA is hoping to avoid its first 0-5 start since 1943.

Here's how you can watch Saturday's contest

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX

Live stream: You can watch the game live on fuboTV. Sign up now for a free seven-day trial. You can also watch with FOX Sports Go.

Next three games:

Washington: at No. 18 Oregon, 10/13; vs. No. 21 Colorado, 10/20; at California, 10/27

UCLA: at California, 10/13; vs. Arizona, 10/20; vs. Utah, 10/26