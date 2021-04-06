Watch: UCLA Bruins featured in 'One Shining Moment' video

Iliana Limón Romero
·1 min read
UCLA players and coaches celebrate after an Elite 8 game against Michigan in the NCAA men&#39;s college basketball tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium, Wednesday, March 31, 2021, in Indianapolis. UCLA won 51-49. (AP Photo/Darron Cummings)
UCLA players and coaches celebrate after beating Michigan in the Elite Eight of the tournament at Lucas Oil Stadium. (Darron Cummings / Associated Press)

UCLA's dramatic run from the First Four to the Final Four was among the storylines highlighted in CBS' annual "One Shining Moment" video closing the NCAA tournament.

The montage includes UCLA guard David Singleton leading the team in dancing, UCLA's overtime win over Alabama, Bruins coach Mick Cronin's father, Hep, celebrating in the stands and Johnny Juzang and Tyger Campbell hugging after the team's win over Michigan.

The video inevitably includes one dagger for the gritty Bruins, Gonzaga's Final Four buzzer beater in overtime that ended UCLA's tournament run.

This story originally appeared in Los Angeles Times.

