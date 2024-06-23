WATCH: UC NIL department named best institutional program at NIL Summit in Atlanta
UC NIL department named best institutional program at NIL Summit in Atlanta
UC NIL department named best institutional program at NIL Summit in Atlanta
Nate Tice joins Charles McDonald on the latest episode of The Exempt List to discuss the return of the NCAA video football game and how it will stack up against Madden, plus mailbag questions.
The Louisville Metro Police Department released photos and videos related to the May 17 traffic incident and arrest of golfer Scottie Scheffler.
Texas A&M is one win away from winning its first NCAA championship in baseball after taking Game 1 of the College World Series finals over Tennessee.
Only one non-SEC team has made the College World Series championship in the past four seasons: Oklahoma, which is about to join the SEC.
In many ways, it was a footnote on an entertaining night of football. But to Jamaica head coach Heimir Hallgrímsson, the minutes just after 9 p.m. here at NRG Stadium on Saturday were something more.
Olivier Rioux is tall, even for a basketball player.
We continue our summer 'Flip The Script' series by looking at who could be this year's Houston Texans. Dalton Del Don joins Matt Harmon to look back at what made CJ Stroud, Nico Collins and Tank Dell so special in 2023 and allowed them to catapult from worst to first. The two look at the last place teams from last year and try to identify which can go worst to first and potentially provide a league winning fantasy combo at QB and WR.
The three-time U.S. Open champion ended up on the losing end of a fight with the U.S. Open course.
Caitlin Clark led the Fever to a win over the Sky. Afterward, Angel Reese disputed a flagrant foul she was called for on Clark.
Fantasy baseball analyst Dalton Del Don highlights a quintet of starting pitchers we should focus on a lot more.
Dan Wetzel, Ross Dellenger and SI's Pat Forde discuss if rematches are bad for college football, react to kick off times for the College Football Playoff, and remember the Pac-12 after its death.
College athletics has always been about the money. But with corporate logos on fields and jerseys, it's about to get a whole lot more obvious.
The Sparks rookie had plenty to say about her WNBA rookie class, headlined by Caitlin Clark.
Scottie Scheffler entered the 124th U.S. Open as the overwhelming favorite.
Fred Zinkie examines the trade landscape, revealing players fantasy managers should try to target or get rid of in deals.
Tiger Woods has made the cut just once at the U.S. Open in the past decade.
Our Frank Schwab counts down his NFL power rankings, grades each team's offseason, solicits fantasy football advice and previews what the 2024 season might have in store for each team.
McIlroy and Patrick Cantlay share a one-stroke lead going into Round 2 of the U.S. Open.
Charlie, 15, is the same age his father was when Tiger won the first of this three straight U.S. Junior Amateur championships in 1991.
Shohei Ohtani hit a mammoth homer and reached base four times on Friday, but his Dodgers still lost to the crosstown Angels.