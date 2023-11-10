How to watch UC football vs. Houston on Saturday

The University of Cincinnati football team travels to Houston, Texas, on Saturday to play the University of Houston Cougars. Kickoff is set for 7 p.m. ET.

Cincinnati has beaten Houston, a fellow Big 12 newcomer, in their last three meetings. The Bearcats are coming off a seven-game losing streak and were knocked out of bowl contention last week after suffering a 28-26 loss to UCF.

Here's how to watch and stream Cincinnati vs. Houston on TV.

Cincinnati vs. Houston start time

Date: Saturday, Nov. 11.

Time: 7 p.m. ET.

What channel is Cincinnati vs. Houston?

TV: Fox Sports 1.

Stream: Sling, Fubo (offers free trial), Fox Sports app (via your TV provider).

Cincinnati's game against UH will air on Fox Sports 1. Alex Faust will serve as play-by-play announcer and Petros Papadakis will handle analysis.

FS1 can be streamed with select Sling subscriptions and on Fubo, which offers a free trial for potential subscribers.

Cincinnati Bearcats football schedule 2023

Saturday, Sept. 2: vs. Eastern Kentucky. Won 66-13.

Saturday, Sept. 9: at Pittsburgh. Won 27-21.

Saturday, Sept. 16: vs. Miami (Ohio). Lost 31-24 OT.

Saturday, Sept. 23: vs. Oklahoma. Lost 20-6.

Friday, Sept. 29: at BYU. Lost 35-27.

Saturday, Oct. 14: vs. Iowa State. Lost 30-10.

Saturday, Oct. 21: vs. Baylor. Lost 32-29.

Saturday, Oct. 28: at Oklahoma State. Lost 45-13.

Saturday, Nov. 4: vs. UCF. Lost 28-26.

Saturday, Nov. 11: at Houston.

Saturday, Nov. 18: at West Virginia.

Saturday, Nov. 25: vs. Kansas.

