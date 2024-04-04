WATCH: UC football coach Scott Satterfield spring practice update April 3
UC football coach Scott Satterfield spring practice update April 3, 2024
UC football coach Scott Satterfield spring practice update April 3, 2024
Matt Harmon and Charles McDonald their 'Draft Deep Dive' series by taking a look at arguably the most loaded position in this year's draft: The wide receivers. Given how many notable prospects are in this class we decided to break the position series into two parts. Part one looks at the prospects that will likely go in the first two rounds.
After ranking NFL teams by how much they need a quarterback, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon turns his attention to the running back position.
Musselman has led Arkansas to eight NCAA tournament wins in three appearances.
The NFL world shook with the news of the Bills trading star receiver Stefon Diggs to the Houston Texans. Matt Harmon analyzes the move for fantasy football.
The Marlins have started their season with a resounding thud, and finding out Eury Pérez won't be around for any of it is a tough blow.
Follow all the developments right here with Yahoo Sports.
The NFL is ramping up its efforts to find talent around the globe via its International Player Pathway program.
If these five hitters can sustain their hot starts, their 2024 breakouts could be difference-makers for their teams.
Following the incident, the team moved to a different hotel closer to the host city.
With the fantasy basketball playoffs nearly complete in most leagues, Dan Titus looks back at a trio of unlikely heroes who performed when we needed it most.
The A's will head to Las Vegas by way of Sacramento.
As we turn toward the draft, Charles McDonald gives you his 11 favorite prospects in this class, with some marquee names — and others that may someday become one.
Fantasy baseball analyst Fred Zinkie offers his full-scale breakdown for the upcoming weekend of the MLB season, including matchups to target and starters to stream.
As we turn toward the draft, here's Charles McDonald and Nate Tice's latest lively mock.
Fantasy baseball can help bridge the gap until football is back and with similar settings.
Caitlin Clark won National Player of the Year again, and South Carolina's Dawn Staley won Coach of the Year for the third straight season.
Steve McMichael was hospitalized earlier this year with multiple ailments.
Jordan Shusterman & Russell Dorsey talk about the scorching hot start that Mookie Betts is off to with the Dodgers, Ronel Blanco throwing the first no-hitter of 2024 and if the Kansas City Royals will get a new ballpark closer to the city.
The other inductees will be revealed during the NCAA men's Final Four on Saturday.
Clifford, 62, is in his second tour with Charlotte.