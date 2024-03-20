WATCH: UC football coach Scott Satterfield on Jason, Travis Kelce coming to Nippert
UC football coach Scott Satterfield on Jason, Travis Kelce coming to Nippert Stadium
UC football coach Scott Satterfield on Jason, Travis Kelce coming to Nippert Stadium
Twenty-some years ago, Keith Dambrot was down on his luck. Then LeBron James walked through the door of a community center and changed everything.
The former five-star recruit and freshman starter appears to be returning to Alabama.
McCullar had been dealing with a knee injury for the past two month.
With the massive wave of NFL free agency moves behind us, fantasy football analyst Matt Harmon shakes out who saw their fantasy value rise or fall for 2024.
Fantasy baseball analyst Andy Behrens reveals his favorite picks from his recent Tout Wars draft while exposing the truth about league winners.
Can Houston win the first men's basketball title in school history?
Sacramento had its breakthrough last season, but its encore performance hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing. How far can the Kings go?
Jason Fitz and Frank Schwab join forces to discuss all the latest NFL mayhem, including trades, free agency moves, cap casualties and more. The duo start off with the quarterback carousel in Pennsylvania, as Kenny Pickett is a Philadelphia Eagle and Justin Fields is a Pittsburgh Steeler. Fitz and Frank discuss who won each of the trades, why Kenny Pickett may have just tanked his own career, who will start more games for Pittsburgh and more before diving into the Aaron Donald retirement announcement and where he ranks among defenders all-time. The dynamic duo wrap up the first half of the show with the signings of Tyron Smith and Derrick Henry. It's time to dive into the good, the bad and the ugly from NFL free agency so far, as the duo each pick a team that's done well, a team that's disappointed and a team that's completely blown it. Fitz and Frank debate over the Dallas Cowboys, Pittsburgh Steelers, Atlanta Falcons and more before finishing off the show with this week's snake draft: the best sports days on the calendar.
Jorge Martin analyzes how Corbin Burnes, Shohei Ohtani, Yoshinobu Yamamoto and others will fare in fantasy baseball with their new teams.
Dan Monson will coach in the NCAA tournament, then be out of a job.
Ohio State went 6-2 to close out the season after Jake Diebler took over.
Nate Oates will be head coach of the Alabama Crimson Tide for "many years to come," athletic director Greg Byrne said.
It's finally here — Scott Pianowski offers a complete blueprint to crushing your fantasy baseball drafts and building successful teams for the 2024 MLB season.
Of course we have to do winners and losers for the first week of NFL free agency. No better co-host than Dalton Del Don to join Matt Harmon on this traditional endeavor. Del Don and Harmon identify which teams, players and fantasy ecosystems improved the most this week and which took a step back.
March Madness is on the horizon, and after a season where officiating has often been questioned, the spotlight is on college basketball referees.
With nearly every major running back free agent joining a new team, fantasy analyst Andy Behrens reveals where he thinks they should be drafted for the 2024 season.
The pair received extensions through the 2027 season.
Desmond Ridder is on the move.
Messi left Inter Miami's Wednesday game against Nashville, and is doubtful for Saturday's game at D.C. United, with what appears to be the same issue that cost him eight games last season.
Chris Beard, who was fired from Texas last year, is wrapping up his first season at Ole Miss this spring.