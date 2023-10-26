WATCH: UC basketball's Wes Miller on transfers plus Simas Lukosius and Dan Skillings Jr.
UC basketball's Wes Miller on transfers plus Simas Lukosius and Dan Skillings Jr.
UC basketball's Wes Miller on transfers plus Simas Lukosius and Dan Skillings Jr.
Corey Seager and Adolis García were the heroes in the first extra-innings game of this postseason.
Corey Seager tied the game with a home run in the bottom of the ninth. Adolis García finished the job in the 11th.
The heralded rookie scored 21 points to go with 12 rebounds, three blocks, two steals and one assist in 31 minutes.
Even with rosters capped at 13 pitchers, the league average for innings per start went down in 2023, which Manfred views as an issue.
It may be opening week, but it's never too early to jump in and make additions that could help your fantasy team all season.
Simons exited the season opener with a thumb injury.
Ratings might impact where you watch the games, but they won't affect whether you can watch. Besides, did you really need more Dodgers and Astros?
The PGA Tour said neither player placed bets on tournaments where they were participating.
There are no bye weeks in Week 8, but that doesn't mean some key sleepers couldn't emerge. Here's Scott Pianowski's list.
Ross pleaded not guilty to two misdemeanor charges Tuesday.
The former president threw out the ceremonial first pitch before Game 3 of the 2001 World Series at Yankee Stadium, which also featured the Diamondbacks.
Tyrod Taylor will get another start for the Giants.
Want to know what the cricket craze is all about? Here's how to watch the ongoing 2023 Cricket World Cup.
Fantasy football analyst Dalton Del Don looks at every game in the Week 8 slate and provides his lineup advice for every matchup.
Can Bo Nix get back into the Heisman race with a big game at Utah?
The 49ers have more to worry about than just a losing streak.
The Suns were missing Devin Booker and Bradley Beal. It showed.
After a couple of down performances, the Bills looked better Thursday.
Jake Fischer and Dan Devine react to everything they’ve seen in the first two nights of the 2023-24 NBA season, including Victor Wembanyama’s first real action and a possible minutes restriction for LeBron James.
It's the crossover episode you didn't know you needed! Joining Matt Harmon for our weekly fantasy viewer guide episode is his partner in crime at Reception Perception James Koh. Harmon and Koh tell you which games you need to binge, stream, and skip in Week 8.