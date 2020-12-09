How to watch U.S. men's soccer team vs. El Salvador: TV channel, live stream, start time, USMNT roster

The U.S. men's national soccer team closes out its 2020 campaign with a friendly against El Salvador at Inter Miami CF Stadium in Fort Lauderdale, Florida, on Wednesday night (7:30 p.m. ET, ESPNews) before embarking on what will be a busy 2021 season.

Since this event falls outside of the FIFA fixture dates, USMNT coach Gregg Berhalter has called in a Major League Soccer-heavy roster of players, with 20 of the 22 eligible players coming from MLS teams.

The squad is a mixture of veterans and youngsters, as 10 players could make their USMNT debuts Wednesday night. As many as 15 are age-eligible for the Tokyo Olympics next summer. Qualification for the Olympics starts in March, whereas qualification for the 2022 World Cup in Qatar begins in September.

HOW TO WATCH

Time: 7:30 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPNews (Spanish language: UniMás)

Streaming: WatchESPN

Sebastian Lletget (17) is among the USMNT veterans brought in for Wednesday's friendly against El Salvador.

USMNT ROSTER (CLUB/CAPS)

Goalkeepers: CJ Dos Santos (Benfica/POR; 0), Bill Hamid (D.C. United; 7), JT Marcinkowski (San Jose Earthquakes; 0)

Defenders: Julian Araujo (LA Galaxy; 0), Kyle Duncan (New York Red Bulls; 0), Marco Farfan (Portland Timbers; 0), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls; 17), Mark McKenzie (Philadelphia Union; 1), Mauricio Pineda (Chicago Fire; 0), Sam Vines (Colorado Rapids; 1), Walker Zimmerman (Nashville SC; 12)

Midfielders: Brenden Aaronson (Philadelphia Union; 1), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids; 23), Cole Bassett (Colorado Rapids; 0), Sebastian Lletget (LA Galaxy; 16), Andrés Perea* (Orlando City SC; 0), Jackson Yueill (San Jose Earthquakes; 7)

Forwards: Ayo Akinola (Toronto FC/CAN; 0), Efrain Alvarez* (LA Galaxy; 0), Paul Arriola (D.C. United; 33), Daryl Dike (Orlando City SC; 0), Djordje Mihailovic (Chicago Fire; 5), Chris Mueller (Orlando City SC; 0), Sebastian Soto (Telstar/NED; 1)

* Alvarez and Perea are currently ineligible to represent the USMNT because they represented other countries in official youth competitions, and would need to file a one-time change of association to play for the U.S.

RECENT USMNT RESULTS

