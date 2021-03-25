How to watch U.S. men's soccer team vs. Jamaica: TV channel, live stream, start time, USMNT roster

USA TODAY Sports
·2 min read

While the U.S. men's U-23 national soccer team is vying to qualify for its first Olympic Games since 2008, the squad's senior, largely European-based players have a pair of friendlies as coach Gregg Berhalter continues to evaluate the talent at his disposal ahead of this summer's Gold Cup and World Cup qualifying, which kicks off this fall.

On Thursday, the USMNT will face off against another Concacaf foe, Jamaica, with the game taking place at Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Wiener Neustadt, Austria.

Like the USMNT, Jamaica enjoys a bye to the third round of World Cup qualifying in Concacaf. The top five teams in the region based on the FIFA rankings from June 2020 - Mexico (11), USMNT (22), Costa Rica (46), Jamaica (48) and Honduras (62) - received byes to the third round, which kicks off in September. First-round World Cup qualifying in Concacaf opened Wednesday.

The USMNT will follow up Thursday's friendly vs. Jamaica with another one on Sunday (12 p.m. ET on FOX), this time against Northern Ireland at Windsor Park in Belfast.

USMNT-Jamaica: Time, TV, streaming info

Date, time: Thursday, 1:20 p.m. ET

TV channel: ESPN2 (Spanish language: UniMás, TUDN)

Streaming: WatchESPN

Who is on the USMNT roster?

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/Belgium), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City/England), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/England)

Defenders (10): John Brooks (Wolfsburg/Germany), Reggie Cannon (Boavista/Portugal), Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/Spain), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht/Belgium), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien/Austria), Tim Ream (Fulham/England), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/Italy), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/Germany), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/England)

Midfielders (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/Austria), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Christian Cappis (Hobro/Denmark), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/Netherlands), Sebastian Lletget (Los Angeles Galaxy), Yunus Musah (Valencia/Spain), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England)

Forwards (6): Daryl Dike (Barnsley/England), Nicholas Gioacchini (Caen/France), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/England), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/Germany), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/Germany), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys/Switzerland)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY Sports: USMNT vs. Jamaica: How to watch, start time, U.S. roster

