How to watch U.S. men's soccer team vs. Northern Ireland: TV channel, live stream, start time, USMNT roster

Sunday will be a big day for the U.S. men's national soccer program.

First, coach Gregg Berhalter's senior team will play Northern Ireland in a friendly at Windsor Park in Belfast. Later in the day, the U-23 team will attempt to qualify for the Olympic Games for the first time since 2008. That game is against Honduras (6 p.m. ET, FS1). All the U.S. needs to do is win and they will have booked their ticket to Tokyo for the Olympics later this summer.

On Thursday, the USMNT earned a 4-1 win over Jamaica at Stadion Wiener Neustadt in Wiener Neustadt, Austria. Sergiño Dest opened the scoring with his first career USMNT goal. Brenden Aaronson scored early in the second half after coming on as a substitute for Christian Pulisic, who returned to the U.S. lineup for the first time since October 2019. Sebastian Lletget scored twice late in the game to secure the win.

The USMNT - which is playing Northern Ireland for the first time since 1948 - is 7-0-1 in its last eight games.

Sergino Dest scored his first USMNT goal in Thursday's friendly against Jamaica.

USMNT-Northern Ireland: Time, TV, streaming info

Date, time: Sunday, 12 p.m. ET

TV channel: FOX (Spanish language: UniMás, TUDN)

Streaming: FOX Sports

Who is on the USMNT roster?

Goalkeepers (3): Ethan Horvath (Club Brugge/Belgium), Chituru Odunze (Leicester City/England), Zack Steffen (Manchester City/England)

Defenders (8): Sergiño Dest (Barcelona/Spain), Aaron Long (New York Red Bulls), Matt Miazga (Anderlecht/Belgium), Erik Palmer-Brown (Austria Wien/Austria), Tim Ream (Fulham/England), Bryan Reynolds (Roma/Italy), Chris Richards (Hoffenheim/Germany), Antonee Robinson (Fulham/England)

Midfielders (7): Brenden Aaronson (Red Bull Salzburg/Austria), Kellyn Acosta (Colorado Rapids), Christian Cappis (Hobro/Denmark), Luca de la Torre (Heracles/Netherlands), Sebastian Lletget (Los Angeles Galaxy), Yunus Musah (Valencia/Spain), Owen Otasowie (Wolverhampton Wanderers/England)

Forwards (5): Daryl Dike (Barnsley/England), Christian Pulisic (Chelsea/England), Gio Reyna (Borussia Dortmund/Germany), Josh Sargent (Werder Bremen/Germany), Jordan Siebatcheu (Young Boys/Switzerland)

This article originally appeared on USA TODAY Sports: USMNT vs. Northern Ireland: How to watch, start time, U.S. roster