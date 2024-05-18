How to Watch Tyson Fury vs. Oleksandr Usyk

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, Rolling Stone may receive an affiliate commission.

Quick Answer: Purchase the Fury vs. Usyk PPV livestream through PPV.com or DAZN for $69.99 (subscription required to purchase through DAZN).

Saudi Arabia is buzzing as it prepares to host one of the most hyped fights in decades this weekend. Tonight, heavyweight champion Tyson Fury will face off against champion Oleksandr Usyk, with all four heavyweight titles on the line. The victor will leave as the undisputed heavyweight champion of the world, something that hasn’t been done since Lennox Lewis in 2000. With everything at stake, many experts are claiming this has the chance to be the “fight of the century”.

If you’re trying to catch the fight tonight, keep reading for a full guide on how to livestream Fury vs Usyk. You’ll find details on pricing, start time, fight card, and odds below.

How to Watch Fury vs. Usyk Online

Tonight’s big fight, Fury vs. Usyk is only available via PPV livestream. You can snag it from either DAZN or PPV.com.

Stream Fury vs. Usyk on DAZN

To watch Fury vs. Usyk on DAZN, you’ll need to have an active DAZN subscription. If you’re not already subscribed, you’ve got two options. The first is a flexible $29.99 month-to-month plan, which you can cancel anytime with a 30-day notice. The second is a cheaper $19.99 per month plan, but you’ll need to commit to a year. Either way, the first month is free. Once subscribed, you can grab the Fury vs. Usyk PPV for $69.99.

Stream Fury vs. Usyk on PPV.com

Don’t want to sign up for another streaming service? Get the Fury vs. Usyk PPV on PPV.com. It will cost you $69.99 and doesn’t require any sign-up or monthly fees.

When is Fury vs. Usyk? Fight Date, Start Time

The Fury vs. Usyk fight is scheduled for tonight, Saturday, May 18th at Kingdom Arena in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia. The event starts at 12 p.m. ET, and the Fury vs Uysk ringwalks will begin around 6 p.m. ET.

Get Last-Minute Tickets to Fury vs. Usyk

If you’re anywhere near the Kingdom Arena tonight, skip the PPV livestream and grab some tickets instead. For last-minute seats, check out trusted resale sites like StubHub.

Fury vs. Usyk Odds, Fight Card

It’s been a long time since fans have been treated to such a high-stakes heavyweight matchup between top-tier fighters. The close betting odds reflect this perfectly, as Tyson Fury is currently the slight favorite at -150, while Usyk is at +100.

Fury, now 35, enters his 16th year in professional boxing, having turned pro at 20 in 2008. Since then, Fury has built an impressive resume with numerous heavyweight titles and an overall record of 34-0-1. Fans last saw him in October 2023 when he fought former UFC champion Francis Ngannou, resulting in the first draw of his career.

Usyk, now 37, began his professional career later, turning pro in 2013 at age 26. In the 11 years since, Usyk has amassed an overall record of 21-0, with 14 wins by knockout. His last fight was in August 2023, a title match against Daniel Dubois, where Usyk retained his heavyweight title with a ninth-round knockout.

In addition to the Fury vs. Usyk main event, there are two other title fights scheduled, along with many other intriguing fights. Check out the full fight card below.

Oleksandr Usyk (c) +100 vs. Tyson Fury (c) -150, undisputed heavyweight championship

Jai Opetaia -600 vs. Mairis Briedis +400, vacant IBF cruiserweight championship

Joe Cordina (c) -450 vs. Anthony Cacace +350, IBF super featherweight championship

Frank Sanchez -250 vs. Agit Kabayel +180, heavyweights

Mark Chamberlain -1400 vs. Joshua Oluwaseun Wahab +750, lightweights

Sergey Kovalev vs. Robin Sirwan Safar, light heavyweights

Isaac Lowe vs. Hasibullah Ahmadi, featherweights

David Nyika vs. Michael Seitz, cruiserweights

Moses Itauma vs. Ilja Mezencev, heavyweights

