Watch it: Tyson Fury’s KO of Deontay Wilder from crowd perspective
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
- Oops!Something went wrong.Please try again later.
Tyson Fury’s 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in their wild fight Saturday night in Las Vegas was brutal from any angle.
Below is a video from the perspective of those sitting not far from ringside at T-Mobile Arena.
Fury successfully defended his heavyweight title in his third fight with Wilder in what everyone agrees with a classic war.
Crowd view of Deontay Wilder vs Tyson Fury 3 knock out pic.twitter.com/BXXgnWDysV
— nate (@NATEPIKEE) October 10, 2021
Related
Good, bad, worse: Tyson Fury and Deontay Wilder gave us a gem
Deontay Wilder: 'I did my best, but it wasn't good enough'
Tyson Fury stops Deontay Wilder in gripping heavyweight war