Watch it: Tyson Fury’s KO of Deontay Wilder from crowd perspective

Michael Rosenthal
·1 min read
Tyson Fury’s 11th-round knockout of Deontay Wilder in their wild fight Saturday night in Las Vegas was brutal from any angle.

Below is a video from the perspective of those sitting not far from ringside at T-Mobile Arena.

Fury successfully defended his heavyweight title in his third fight with Wilder in what everyone agrees with a classic war.

