WATCH: Tyreek Hill scores on one of the most insane plays you’ll see
The Miami Dolphins had been stagnant through their first few possessions against the Los Angeles Chargers, with the lone highlight being Tyreek Hill setting the team’s single-season receiving yards record on an average 13-yard reception.
However, Hill opened up Miami’s scoring on a play that started as a run by Jeff Wilson. Wilson fumbled, and the ball found its way into Hill’s hands. The wideout turned on the jets for a 50-yard touchdown.
What… just… happened 😳 @cheetah
📺: #MIAvsLAC on NBC

— NFL (@NFL) December 12, 2022
That’s a play that you’d have to see to believe.
