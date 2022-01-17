WATCH: Tyreek Hill joins Chiefs cheerleaders for touchdown celebration

When Chiefs Cheer holds open tryouts next season, they might have their eye on a certain wide receiver.

Chiefs WR Tyreek Hill was extra pumped up when he scored a 31-yard touchdown reception on what would be QB Patrick Mahomes’ fifth touchdown of the night. Hill thought he had caught the fourth touchdown pass of the evening, but officials overturned the play in replay review. That ultimately led to a Nick Allegretti touchdown grab, so maybe it was for the better.

However, the frustration of not scoring the first time around had Hill feeling extra peppy when he actually scored his first touchdown of the night. After the points were on the board, Hill danced with the Arrowhead Stadium crowd a bit before running over and stealing some pom-poms from a Chiefs cheerleader. He was dancing and having so much fun with the cheerleaders that Mahomes had to run up and pull him away.

Chiefs fan Shane Stevens caught the celebration in action from the sideline:

NFL replay caught a good view of Hill doing his goofy dance too.

Tyreek Hill celebrating with the pom poms! 😂 pic.twitter.com/gaunHn0QqI — NFL UK (@NFLUK) January 17, 2022

Hill might just have a career in cheerleading after his NFL playing days are over.

