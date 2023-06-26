WATCH: Tyreek Hill interviews Antonio Brown on his podcast

Miami Dolphins wide receiver Tyreek Hill has been hard at work both on and off the field.

Over the last two years, Hill has been releasing episodes of his podcast, “It Needed to be Said,” during the offseason, and he’s had some very interesting conversations with athletes, including Bijan Robinson, Jorge Masvidal, Bradley Chubb and Brian Burns.

This week, Hill sat down with a seven-time Pro Bowler, four-time All-Pro member – former NFL great Antonio Brown.

Scroll to continue with content Ad ADVERTISEMENT

The duo, and Hill’s co-host Julius Collins, touched on a number of topics, including Tom Brady, Brown’s infamous walk-off for Tampa Bay and leaving the Raiders.

More Dolphins News and Notes!

Every NFL team's potential breakout player in 2023 76 days till Dolphins season opener: Every player to wear No. 76 for Miami Dolphins' CB Nik Needham hosts youth football camp in California

An offer for Dolphins fans

For the best local South Florida news, sports, entertainment and culture coverage, subscribe to The Palm Beach Post.

Story originally appeared on Dolphins Wire