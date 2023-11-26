WATCH: Tyrann Mathieu reads ball perfectly for his 2nd INT against Falcons

There was a vintage Tyrann Mathieu performance on Sunday as he battled to keep the New Orleans Saints in an important game against the Atlanta Falcons.

With the offense struggling to find points and keep players on the field, the Saints would need a big day from the defense to keep the team in the game. Mathieu answered the call his second interception on the day. Mathieu is now up to three interceptions this season and six total as a member of the Saints.

It was Mathieu’s first two-interception performance since Week 2 of the 2021 season as a member of the Kansas City Chiefs. Mathieu has now had four games with two interceptions, up to 32 total picks for his career.

Story originally appeared on Saints Wire