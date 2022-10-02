WATCH: Tyrann Mathieu bags his first interception in a Saints uniform

HE TAKES WHAT HE WANTS!! Tyrann Mathieu with his first INT as a Saint #Saints | 📺: NFL Network / WWLTV (locally) pic.twitter.com/3FhAvkhfg9 — New Orleans Saints (@Saints) October 2, 2022

Now that’s what you want to see. Tyrann Mathieu closed out the first quarter against the Minnesota Vikings with his first interception in a New Orleans Saints uniform, perfectly reading the passing design to pick off Kirk Cousins near midfield. It’s exactly the spark the Saints needed while trailing Minnesota 7-0 at Tottenham Hotspur Stadium.

And it had to feel vindicating for Mathieu. He leapt in front of Vikings tight end Irv Smith Jr. to take the ball away — the same player who beat him on a crossing route earlier in the game to convert a first down. Hopefully the Saints can build some momentum off of it. This isn’t just Mathieu’s first interception in his hometown team’s jersey; it’s the first pick for the Saints all eyar.

