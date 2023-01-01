WATCH: Tyquan Thornton come alive with tip-toe touchdown vs Dolphins

The New England Patriots scored first in their contest against the Miami Dolphins on Sunday. Wide receiver Tyquan Thornton got the job done, as he connected with quarterback Mac Jones in the back of the end zone to take the lead early.

The touchdown was Thornton’s second catch of the day and his second touchdown reception of the season. The wide receiver also had a big hand in getting New England into the red zone. He had a 24-yard sideline grab that was controversial, but ultimately ruled a catch. It kept the chains moving by extending the drive and gave New England new life.

It will be intriguing to see if Thornton continues to have a big role as the game goes on. Nevertheless, he is making an impact early.

